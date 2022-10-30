Exclusive: Oti Mabuse details incredible romance with her husband Marius Iepure She also talks about taking care of her body

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has talked about her beautiful love story with her husband Marius Iepure.

READ: Everything you need to know about Craig Revel Horwood's partner

She met the ballroom champion, 39, when she moved to Germany to compete and he became her professional partner. Marius proposed in 2014 on his birthday and they married that same year. "There's no secret to why it works, no love potion or anything," says Oti.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse's fashion staples

"We're best friends who live and work together and have a future together, and I value our relationship because it's so pure and it's mine. That's home and that's real and I love that about it."

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas makes candid confession about Nikita Kuzmin

SUPPORT: Strictly's Helen Skelton expresses gratitude Gorka Marquez after ex Richie Myler speaks out

Dance champion Marius, who runs the Oti Mabuse Dance Studio in London with his wife, is her greatest supporter. "It is really nice to know he has that self-confidence in himself to love watching me blossom," says Oti. "Like me, he comes from a strong, ambitious mother. I also come with two strong sisters, seven aunts, 12 cousins who are mostly women.

Her biggest supporter is her husband

"And I am so, so proud watching him grow in his career, becoming president of DanceSport England, travelling all over the world and seeing how much he has done for our studio."

WOW: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares details of new 'dream project'

She has also just launched her latest collection of lingerie and sportswear with Bravissimo, a brand she’s worn since moving to the UK and which she wishes she’d had access to as a girl growing up who struggled to accept her body.

Oti oozed confidence in the fashion shoot

Oti says of the new range: "It's underwear that offers support but still makes a woman feel sexy and sultry. It's my way of saying to women who feel as I did: 'It's okay, I've got you.'

"I take care of my body now; I know that in my 30s I can't get away with some of the things I did at 21."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.