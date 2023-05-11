Holly Willoughby's candy pink Zara skirt is the stuff of dreams

Holly Willoughby embraced colour with her This Morning outfit on Thursday, and fans are officially in love with her look.

The presenter rocked bubblegum pink with a fit-and-flare Zara midi skirt, made in a textured fabric – which she teamed with a co-ordinating knit from Pure Collection, and her go-to nude Gianvito Rossi heels.

Sharing her usual daily outfit photo on Instagram, she wrote: "Think PINK … see you on @thismorning with @chrismoylesofficial and @niamhalgar … 10am! Skirt by @zara knitwear @purecollection."

© Instagram / @hollywilloughby Holly Willoughby looked beautiful in a candy pink outfit on Thursday's This Morning

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with many commenting on the beautiful colour of the skirt. "Love that colour on you... It’s one of my favourite colours," one replied, with another adding: "Pink is so your colour!"

Sadly, Holly's skirt is not currently listed online at Zara, though the matching bustier is available to shop for £32.99. It features frayed trims and textured material, just like its co-ordinating midi skirt.

Shop similar

The TV host's bold knit is available to shop at Pure Collection, too, costing £130 for the candy pink buy.

Holly certainly seems to be embracing dressing for spring on the show lately, opting for pretty pastels and florals for her daily looks.

On Wednesday, she chose a beautiful floral Ghost dress to host the show, while Tuesday's look was a chic green pencil skirt from Essentiel Antwerp – which won her plenty more compliments from viewers.

Over the bank holiday weekend, Holly also treated her fans to another new look from her beloved Marks & Spencer collection – posing in a beautiful black and white photo wearing a chic pinstripe trouser suit.

"It’s time for another M&S edit and this time it’s all about tailored suits… slightly obsessed with suits at the moment…This striped look is beautiful and elevated," she wrote on Instagram.

Holly shared a black and white shot in her M&S suit on Instagram

Cut in a relaxed fit, the colour, fabric and print make the breezy suit perfect for the spring/summer season. The blazer is fully lined with two functional pockets, while the trousers feature a wide leg and high waist.

Retailing for £59 and £39.50, they’re available in sizes 6-24 and the trousers come in three different lengths.

The suit already has glowing reviews, with one customer writing of the blazer: "True to size, crisp linen material that falls beautifully. Very comfortable, stylish and smart looking." While another said: "Love this blazer, classy and elegant. Can be worn casually with jeans or dressed up with matching trousers."

© David M. Benett Alex, Holly and Davina now make up the Garnier ambassador trilogy!

Holly also shared more exciting news on Friday, as she celebrated the announcement that Alex Scott has been announced as the latest ambassador for Garnier, joining her and Davina McCall.

She shared a beautiful shot of the trio on Instagram, writing: "What a wonderful start to the long weekend with @garnieruk celebrating their ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency (their #leapingbunny approval from @crueltyfreeintl is something I’m particularly proud of). And of course welcoming the gorgeous @alexscott2 to the Garnier Ambassador family alongside @davinamccall! PS couldn’t leave without picking up a few of my favourite products..!"