Beyoncé glitters in bejeweled McQueen bodysuit with cut-out detail on world tour

The Drunk In Love singer hit the stage clad in crystals for her Renaissance World Tour

All hail Queen Beyoncé, who just served up a cluster of awe-inspiring looks that will remain burned in our minds for quite some time. The superstar kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday, taking her on-stage style to new heights.

The Grammy Award-winning artist set the stage alight wearing custom Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Mugler, and archival Givenchy. Just like her seventh studio album, the singer sent shockwaves through her fanbase as she stepped out in a series of crystal-clad outfits sourced from the most exclusive brands across the globe.

The night began with a disco-ready Alexander McQueen catsuit that boasted a sculptural sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, alien-esque hip panels, eighties shoulder pads, a charcoal and silver color scheme, a mesh base, and an iridescent all-over beaded finish with striped accents.

© Getty Beyonce performing onstage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour

The musician wore her cascading caramel curls down loose with a middle parting and Queen Bey’s signature chestnut balayage. In terms of beauty, her makeup look offered up the mother of glamour glows, which consisted of a flawless complexion, a silvery smoky eye, and a rosy lip.

© Getty The star sported a host of designer looks by the likes of Alexander McQueen, David Koma and Mugler

The house of McQueen shared that Queen Bey's one-piece was a custom bodysuit with “silver bugle bead crystal anatomic embroidery” paired with ankle boots. The exquisitely crafted ensemble was styled by costume designer and consultant Shiona Turini.

© Getty The Grammy winner kicked off her 57-show tour in style

The Kering-owned brand shared some BTS shots of the stunning catsuit via social media, writing: “Up close with the custom #AlexanderMcQueen bodysuit with silver bugle bead and crystal anatomical embroidery, worn by #Beyonce during the opening night of the #RenaissanceWorldTour. #McQueenAtelier.”

© Getty The star dazzled in a series of glitter-clad ensembles during the night

Avid fashion followers flocked to express their awe at the intricate design of the piece. “Just incredible! And I so admire all the unseen, behind-the-scenes artisans who execute the designs,” one wrote, while another said: “Queen B in ‘Queen!” A third added: “The workmanship is so beyond fabulous. Wow,” and a fourth agreed, noting: “Your fabric work is amazing!”

© Getty This holographic look was the work of no other than British designer David Koma

The 57-show tour will no doubt showcase the finest couture creations. Another look sported by the singer on the first night of the tour included a Jonathan Anderson-designed Loewe bejeweled bodysuit, adapted from a look featured in the beloved brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, a Balmain corset design à la Olivier Rousteing, a holographic dress crafted by David Koma and a Studio 54-inspired Mugler bodysuit.

