Why billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Met Gala look was controversial

Twinning Valentino outfits? PDA-packed couple’s appearance at the hottest event of the year? It must be Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham! The doting duo made a joint appearance at this year’s Met Gala which celebrated the iconic legacy of Karl Lagerfeld with the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.'

Nicola, 29, made a sartorial splash at the event that welcomed the fashion glitterati through the doors of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The billionaire heiress wore a white strapless maxi gown by Valentino featuring a textured form-fitting bodice that extended out into a romantic, ethereal skirt, adorned with a single black bow. The piece also included a flowing train that skimmed the floor as she swept across the red carpet.

Nicola topped things off with an illustrious selection of jewels: a tennis necklace-style pendant with a cross pendant, a multi-strap necklace with a pear-shaped feature gem, and a soft velvet choker.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made for a seriously elegant couple at the 2023 Met Gala

It’s no question that the star looked beautiful in her Audrey Hepburn-inspired look, yet we predict that her father Nelson Peltz, may take issue with her accessories selection.

Billionaire Nelson, who is a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, and former fashion model Claudia got married in 1985 and went on to welcome eight children, the youngest of whom is Nicola. He raised his family in the Jewish faith and it’s clear from their social media accounts that the Peltz family are undoubtedly proud of their Jewish heritage and culture.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz both accessorised with statement jewels

Nicola’s choice therefore to wear a large cross pendant may have stirred confusion within the Peltz household, but the Met Gala always welcomes an element of playful dress-up, so perhaps the necklace was purely a decorative choice.

Or perhaps Nicola’s jewelry choice was a nod to husband Brooklyn. The 24-year-old was raised Christian and was christened as a baby as decided by parents Victoria and David. Brooklyn has previously revealed a Star of David tattoo dedicated to Nicola – so it could be that Nicola was simply returning the faith-themed favor.

