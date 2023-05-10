Margot Robbie surprises in swimwear and dramatic flares at Chanel show

The Barbie star was joined at the event by Hollywood royalty including Rose Byrne and Sofia Richie Grainge

This is Margot Robbie’s world and we are just living in it. The Hollywood veteran is riding the press wave for her latest movie Barbie, making dazzling appearances at the hottest events in town. On Tuesday evening, the star attended the Chanel 2024 Ready To Wear Collection Runway Show at Paramount Studios in LA, taking her place on the FROW alongside fellow A-listers and fashion darlings.

Margot made a case for swimwear as she took the red carpet by storm in a simple black bikini top. She paired the swimwear piece with some dramatic pale-wash blue denim bellbottoms, adding a serious seventies accent to her beach babe aesthetic.

WATCH: Margot Robbie stars in the Barbie Movie

Her high-waisted jeans were coolly paired with a golden waistcoat crafted from glittering chains and metallic pendants, marrying nostalgic hippie drip with a tinge of opulence.

Margot wore her blonde hair down loose in casual curls and debuted a fresh-faced makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty to perfection. She topped off her casual attire by clasping a classic quilted Chanel handbag in patent black with the French fashion house’s iconic insignia.

© WWD Margot Robbie attended the Chanel 2024 Ready To Wear Collection Runway Show at Paramount Studios

The beloved actress was joined on the front row of the show by fellow stars including Rose Byrne, recently wed Sofia Richie Grainge, Riley Keough, Kris Jenner, Chloe Sevigny, Leslie Mann, Elle Fanning, Kim Petras and Simone Ashley.

© Variety The star rocked some seventies bell bottoms and a bikini top

Rose embodied the true meaning of chic as she graced the scene sporting a black structured collared shirt with a plisse finish teamed with a pleated mini skirt boasting cascades of gothic black tulle.

© Variety The Barbie actress took her place on the Chanel FROW

Margot’s stunning ensemble closely follows her epic Met Gala appearance – and we’re still yet to fully recover from the occasion. From catsuits (as in – quite literally cat-suits) to silver spray paint, the annual bash served up an eclectic glitterbomb of looks.

© WWD Margot was joined by beloved comedian and actress Rose Byrne on the front row

There was also no shortage of archival outfits on display. Margot leaned into the theme of the night, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' by hitting the white carpet in a flowing black one-shoulder gown that was sourced from Chanel’s Spring 1993 haute couture collection helmed by Karl Lagerfeld himself.

© Getty Newly-weds Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge were also in attendance at Chanel's spectacle

Featuring a sweetheart neckline, a see-through corset, Chanel’s signature gold chain-strap detailing, lightweight draping and black boning, the number made for a subtle yet elegant Met Gala aesthetic. The Barbie star frosted the gown with a minimalist touch, adding a pair of square gold drop earrings and two delicate rings.

© Getty Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough joined Margot Robbie on the red carpet

Supermodel Cindy Crawford had the honour of debuting the garment during the 1993 show under Lagerfeld’s direction. She publicly showcased support for Margot’s choice of dress for the 2023 Met Gala, writing via social media: “Ode to Karl. Love seeing this look come back to life #MargotRobbie in @chanelofficial.”

