Katy Perry makes a statement in punkish corseted look at the coronation

Katy Perry brought the flair to the King’s coronation on May 6. The Firework singer stepped out sporting a look with a plethora of royal references and we couldn’t love her more for it. The star championed a quintessentially British designer for the grand occasion, which was held at Westminster Abbey.

Katy made a statement in a lilac Vivienne Westwood skirt set that featured a corseted bodice, a boucle finish, a fifties style short-sleeved jacket with a square-neck and a coordinating lavender midi dress showcasing the brand’s signature draping.

The singer certainly didn’t slack on the accessorises front, slipping into a regal pair of evening gloves and adorning a classic Vivienne Westwood three-tier pearl choker necklace with a notable royal link. Known as the ‘Triple-row faux-pearl orb pendant choker,’ the stunning piece that has become a cult favourite among Gen Z fashion followers retails at £400 and has been sported by Dua Lipa, Janelle Monae, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner.

The opulent choker closely resembles one that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Since her passing, The Princess of Wales has manned the pearl fort, often adorning the Queen’s beautiful four-tier pearl necklace for public royal events. The necklace was also once worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Orlando Bloom’s wife clasped a sweet blossom pink handbag coined the 'Granny' bag by Westwood, featuring a petite frame design and elegantly donned a wide-brimmed hat that exuded Ascot elegance.

The large headpiece shielded the star’s face that boasted a glamorous beauty blend consisting of a honied complexion and a bold lip.

Today, 6 May 2023, marks a milestone moment in history as King Charles III is due to be crowned sovereign. In a ceremony rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the service, which is going to be broadcast live on television and streamed across the world.

Following the service, the coronation weekend will also include a special concert that will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle on 7 May. Excited to tune in? We've got all the details on how, where, and when you can watch King Charles' upcoming coronation.

King Charles III's coronation is due to begin at 11am BST on Saturday 6 May. As royal fans will know, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation began at 11:15am on 2 June 1953, so Charles' ceremony is sticking to tradition with it's late-morning start.

