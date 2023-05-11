Dua Lipa exudes mermaid magic in Barbie-approved sequin bikini

The Levitating singer is the proud owner of the most exquisite swimwear archive

They say perfection doesn’t exist, but Dua Lipa comes pretty close. The pop sensation has a wardrobe to die for, and that includes swimwear. The 27-year-old announced that her weekly newsletter Service95 is now hosting a monthly book club, aptly colour-coordinating her selection of novels with her choice of bikini.

As she relaxed in an undisclosed beachside destination, Dua revealed her latest holiday read. The star neatly matched her blue book to her sequin artic blue swim set, which featured a classic triangle silhouette, a halterneck style and tie-string detailing.

Usually one for maximalism, Dua opted for something a touch more subtle. She accessorised with a gold chain necklace with a lucky horseshoe pendant while offering up a lesson in earring curation. Four large diamond huggie hoops adorned her ears, leading the eye to her makeup-free appearance.

© Instagram Dua Lipa dazzled in a sky blue sequin bikini

The singer looked fresh-faced with a helping hand of some Vitamin D as she lay in shallow crystal-clear sea. Taking to social media to share the radiant selfie, Dua wrote: “SERVICE95 BOOK CLUB!!! Ever since I can remember, anywhere I go I take a book with me. Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys. I’m so excited to start the @service95 Book Club where we can share that joy of discovery with each other. Each month, we’re going to go deep on our Book of the Month with author interviews, features that add context about the book, recommended further reading and so much more! I’m so excited to read along with you.”

© Instagram The star owns the most divine archive of beach babe swimsets

Dua’s doting followers were delighted by her wholesome announcement. British Vogue editor Edward Enninful wrote: “I cannot wait for the book club,” while another friend added: “We love a smart queen.” A third fan similarly noted: “Literate queen,” and a fourth commented: “The Lipa library is now open.”

© Instagram =The singer revealed that her newsletter Service95 is starting a monthly book club

Other snaps in the post included another bikini selfie courtesy of the star. Opting for something a touch more sixties-inspired, Dua rocked a lime green bikini with a doodle-esque floral print. In her hands she clutched Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel A Thousand Splendid Suns. Evidently, her perfect taste extends beyond her clothing collection.

Dua is set to spend a lot of time beneath the waves in wake of the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. The Levitiating singer posted an image to her Instagram page that gave the ‘mermaidcore’ trend a whole new meaning. She wore the ultimate blue pearlescent shell bandeau that was reminiscent of the first mermaid Barbie's from the 90s. And though the original dolls kept the character's signature blonde locks, Dua rocked the wackiest blue curly wig that both Dolly Parton and Marge Simpson would approve of.

She captioned the photo “This Barbie is a mermaid!! #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie”

A blue and pearl necklace and dangle earrings (another revived retro accessories style) completed her exceptional outfit, whilst a scintillating blue eye glam look made the case for last year's Y2K beauty trend to stay for summer 2023.

Dua Lipa's best bikini style moments:

© Instagram Dua nailed Y2K in a butterfly bikini

© Instagram Double denim Dua was a total vibe

© Insatgram The 27-year-old showed off the cutest retro floral set

© Instagram The star posed with a personalised water bottle as she reclined in a raspberry pink bikini

© Instagram Dua championed Hello Kitty in crochet

