Jane McDonald is an ageless beauty for stunning swimsuit photo

Jane McDonald is currently entertaining fans with her latest series, On Safari with Jane McDonald, and she's been wowing fans with her swimwear of choice during her African adventure.

The star has been working hard to promote the new series, with dozens of Instagram posts showcasing her beautiful looks that she's been wearing throughout the show. On Thursday, she stumbled across a winner as she shared a snap of herself in a slinky black swimsuit while she relaxed by the water's edge. The 60-year-old resembled a water nymph as she beamed in the photo, with her arms resting on the side of the pool.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost lost for words during exciting update

Jane didn't reveal much of her stylish piece of swimwear, but fans had seen her in the black one-piece before when she shared the trailer for the series, where she took part in a water aerobics class.

The Cruise star had a rope bracelet with her, and despite spending time in the water the ageless beauty still had her brunette hair impeccably styled in her signature style.

LOOK: Jane McDonald sparks major fan reaction with stunning new seflie as she prepares for exciting venture

In an exciting update, she posted: "On tonight 'Cape Verde with Jane McDonald'. Join me as I explore the beautiful and unspoilt island of Sal, try my hand at fishing, give a beach gym a go, enjoy relaxing in a salt lake in the centre of a volcano and lots more! Thursday 11th May at 8pm on @channel5_tv."

Fans were enchanted with the stunning photo as one enthused: "Will be there Jane. Can't wait to see your smiling face again. Looking fabulous as ever. Lots of love Jane always," and a second posted: "We are loving your travels, you are a shining star."

Jane looked phenomenal in the photo

A third added: "Shall be there. Jane your smiling face (here in gorgeous pool) always lights up the day! Looking forward to Cape Verde tonight," and a fourth said: "Looking forward too watching the programme, just a little bit of escapism!"

The singer and presenter is happy to pose in her swimsuit, even though she's faced criticism for doing so in the past, as she revealed in an interview last year. In a chat with James Martin on his Saturday morning cooking show, Jane spoke candidly about body image and making the most of her life and travels.

The glamorous 60-year-old said: "I'm not bothered what I look like in a swimming costume any more, I don't care. I get my costume on, I jump in places and I have a good time. I just really like to get involved with what's going on."

Last week, the star shared a swimwear shot that showed her looking confident and relaxed in a pretty blue one-piece with a subtle white print, her brunette locks pulled back from her smiling face.

© Twitter Jane glowed in a recent swimsuit photo

Another photo shared by Jane showed her strolling on the beach, wearing a multi-coloured cover-up and sunglasses.

Jane overhauled her health and fitness routine a few years ago, dropping two dress sizes in the process. The change came about when ITV asked her to appear on reality show Sugar-Free Farm, where her eating habits came into focus, and ultimately changed.

LOOK: Loose Women's Jane McDonald looks so stylish as she wows in show-stealing outfit

SEE: Loose Women's Jane McDonald dazzles in sporty leggings and zany top

Speaking to The Mirror in 2016, Jane discussed the experience and its effects. Reflecting on her typical diet before taking part in the programme, she said: "I worked long hours and would grab whatever I could on tour, or I'd just eat microwave meals.

After taking part in the show, which saw Jane and other celebrities including The Chase's Mark Labbett and actress Jennifer Ellison detox from sugar and learn to cook healthy recipes, the star dropped from a size 12/14 to an 8.

Scroll down to see some of Jane's best looks from her trip...

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.