Lisa Rinna poses topless covered up by only black leather gloves in jaw-dropping photo

Lisa Rinna is not one to take posing for photographs lightly, as evidenced by the fact that she went all the way for her latest cover for Super Magazine.

The actress, 59, looked incredible for the latest issue, a tribute to the renowned photography of Richard Avedon on what would've been his 100th birthday, and she opted for the more risqué route.

Lisa posed for the cover in nothing but a pair of black leather gloves and some jewelry, sporting chains, rings, and earrings as her hands covered her up, head-to-toe Chrome Hearts.

She was quickly inundated with a barrage of stunned praise from her followers, with many simply dropping flame emojis and one writing: "Leaves housewives and becomes a fashion icon – hustle on!!!"

Another said: "Always classy, Always on," while a third added: "You and Demi Moore make aging a fearless proposition. Gorgeous."

The Days Of Our Lives star has been wowing fans with her jaw-dropping fashion statements recently, including a beautiful blue metallic YSL playsuit emblazoned with gold and purple flowers, featuring an extremely low-cut neckline and short-shorts to boot.

Lisa slicked her hair back and opted for a fresh-faced makeup look, with nude lips, a soft brown smokey eye, and a hint of bronzer.

Captioning the photos, she shared a quote from William Shakespeare, which read: "Though she be but Little, She is fierce." Her fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Love you Lisa!!!! You look good in anything you wear or not!"

© Instagram Lisa put on a very leggy display in her playsuit

The star has devoted much of her recent time to making fashion statements and showing her support for daughters Amelia and Delilah on their own fashion journeys ever since she announced back in January that she would be leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight years.

A statement she shared at the time read: “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.

"It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" she continued, finishing up her tenure with the conclusion of her contract in season 12.

Speaking with Interview Magazine soon after she announced the news, Lisa said: "It's always a scary thing to decide to leave something.

© Bravo Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump in a season 9 (2019) promo shot.

"But I always know when I need to do something. What happened was I left, really, right after the reunion. People don't know that. But I let everybody know right after the reunion that I was going to move on, that was going to be it."

She expressed how grateful she was to be on, however, continuing: "As an actor, you don't usually get to work on a show for eight years. You might get five or six, but not many people work on a show for eight years. It's just unheard of in our business."

