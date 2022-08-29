Lisa Rinna makes hilarious reference to VMAs with recurring gag The Real Housewives star keeps it going!

Lisa Rinna may be one of the most well-known faces in the nation, but she's ensuring that it makes its presence known almost everywhere possible.

The TV star shared a photograph of herself alluding that she'd made her long-awaited appearance at last night's MTV VMAs – but it was all part of her recurring gag.

She posted a picture of herself in a rather revealing yellow dress that featured a dramatic side slit going up to her hip, revealing her entire leg.

Lisa paired it with matching gold strappy heels and jewelry as she wistfully stared away from the camera, albeit for one of her most well-known throwbacks.

The photo, taken at the 1997 American Music Awards, often recurs on her social media profile when she alludes to making appearances at other awards shows.

On this particular occasion, Lisa captioned the photo: "I think if I were to go to the #VMAs right now I would go just like this."

Lisa brought her favorite throwback out for the VMAs

Her fans quickly began bombarding the comments section of her post with flame emojis, as one wrote: "Please say you still have this."

"You've always been THAT GIRL," another said, with a third reassuringly adding: "And I'm sure you'd look exactly the same! Stunning."

Beyond the VMAs, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a lot more on her plate, still basking in the celebration for her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Harry Hamlin.

To mark their silver anniversary, she shared a throwback photo on Instagram recently which showed the newlyweds looking very much in love. Lisa and Harry shared a kiss at the altar with strings of ivy trailing down from above.

The TV icon celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary

Lisa looked like a model in her slinky bridal gown which featured a low V-neck, spaghetti straps and a figure-flattering fit.

She finished off her look with white flowers contrasting with her dark hair, which was fastened into an elegant updo, and a long tulle veil, while Harry looked just as smart in his all-black suit with a floral buttonhole.

