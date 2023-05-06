Lisa Rinna, 59, puts on a leggy display in seriously plunging playsuit that will turn your head

Lisa Rinna's latest appearance caused her followers to do a collective jaw drop – and it's not hard to see why.

The 59-year-old looked phenomenal in a new set of photos she shared on Instagram on Friday. Lisa rocked a beautiful blue metallic YSL playsuit emblazoned with gold and purple flowers. It featured an extremely low-cut neckline and short shorts that showcased her incredibly long and lean legs.

© Instagram Lisa put on a very leggy display in her playsuit

Lisa slicked her hair back and opted for a fresh-faced makeup look, with nude lips, a soft brown smokey eye, and a hint of bronzer.

Captioning the photos, she shared a quote from William Shakespeare, which read: "Though she be but Little, She is fierce." Her fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Love you Lisa!!!! You look good in anything you wear or not!"

© Instagram Lisa's top featured a very low-cut neckline

A second said: "Fave look ever!" A third added: "You're lookin' gorgeous as usual @lisarinna." A fourth wrote: "FORCE. OF. NATURE. LOVE!"

Lisa never fails to disappoint with her show-stopping appearances. On Wednesday, the popular star shared a photo from a glamorous event, and she was determined to steal the show in the most incredible mini dress.

The tiny item barely covered her legs, and showcased how toned her pins were as she added a leather hat, and oversized suit jacket to her ensemble.

© Instagram Lisa looked very different with her hair slicked back

She finished the outfit off with a pair of sky-high heels and an expensive choker. It was her neckwear that commanded the attention in her caption, with Lisa sharing: "About last night, wearing a very pricy @louisvuitton choker," alongside a starstruck emoji.

Fans were left awestruck with the stunning photo as one enthused: "Your reinvention since leaving RHOBH is to be applauded. How to stay relevant and happy is to be celebrated," and a second added: "Love love love the look!!!! One of your best!"

A third commented: "'Oh honey…you're a model!' Samantha / Sex and the City," while a fourth posted: "You're always looking beautiful and always entertaining to watch! Much love for you!"

© Instagram Lisa stunned in a Louis Vuitton choker

Lisa is known for breaking social media with her sizzling shots and earlier in the year she blew her Instagram followers away in a slinky swimsuit. The reality TV star shared a sizzling black-and-white throwback photograph of herself adopting a sultry pose, resting her head on one of her hands and bringing her never-ending legs close to her body as she stared down the lens of the camera.

Her stylish swimsuit looked positively ravishing on her, as she styled her hair back in a ponytail. Although the star is known for her humorous captions, this time she decided to let the image do all the talking as she shared no words alongside it.

See more of Lisa's stunning looks below...

© Getty Images Lisa often rocks a bodycon fit

© Getty Images Lisa will often switch up her hairstyles too

© Getty Images Lisa always makes a statement on the red carpet

© Getty Images Lisa can wear any color

