Bride Lisa Rinna models slinky gown in loved-up wedding photo – and sparks fan reaction

Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin celebrated a huge relationship milestone this week – they have been married for 25 years!

To mark their silver wedding anniversary, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a throwback photo on Instagram which showed the newlyweds looking very much in love. Lisa and Harry shared a kiss at the altar with strings of ivy trailing down from above.

Lisa looked like a model in her slinky bridal gown which featured a low V-neck, spaghetti straps and a figure-flattering fit. She finished off her look with white flowers contrasting with her dark hair, which was fastened into an elegant updo, and a long tulle veil. Harry also looked smart in his all-black suit with a floral buttonhole.

"tbt 25 years ago. My hero," wrote Lisa, and many of her followers had a similar reaction to her photo. "Congratulations to you both. Couple goals right there," remarked one, and another sweetly added: "The perfect couple."

The TV star shared a throwback photo to mark their 25th anniversary

A third remarked: "I want a love like this," while others praised their wedding outfits. "I love your wedding dress. In fact, I love it from head to toe! You were a beautiful bride," commented a fourth.

The couple got married in 1997 in a romantic ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills. Previous photographs from the day share a better look at Lisa's bridal look – and without her signature choppy bob, she has an uncanny resemblance to Penelope Cruz!

Lisa and Harry tied the knot at their Beverly Hills home

Lisa's layered fringe that framed her face, alongside her sultry eyes and full pout, looked remarkably similar to Hollywood beauty Penelope.

The couple – who now share daughters Delilah and Amelia – were pictured enjoying the sunny weather in their back garden, with Harry pouring champagne into two glasses and Lisa waving her white bouquet of flowers.

Lisa looked gorgeous in a strappy, v-neck bridal gown

While it marked Lisa's first wedding, it was actually Harry's third. The Clash of the Titans star was previously married to actress Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and to actress Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992.

