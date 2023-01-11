Lisa Rinna dazzles in stylish black swimsuit

Lisa Rinna devastated fans when she confirmed that she had left Real Housewives of Beverley Hills, but her latest photo will have grabbed attention.

The reality TV star decided to partake in a small throwback as she shared a sizzling black-and-white photograph of herself in a slinky swimsuit. Lisa had adopted a sultry pose for the snap, resting her head on one of her hands and bringing her never-ending legs close in to her body as she stared down the lens of the camera.

Her stylish swimsuit looked positively ravishing on her, as she styled her hair back in a ponytail.

Although the star is known for her humorous captions, this time she decided to let the image do all the talking as she shared no words alongside it.

Lisa is well-known for her saucy swimsuit snaps and she once managed to grab attention when she posed in a bikini during the warmer months.

Lisa looked gorgeous in her swimwear

The 59-year-old looked sensational posing by a beautiful lake in a tiny two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Lisa exposed her cleavage and a hint of her derriere as she leaned forward with her hands on her knees.

Her bikini also showcased her long, toned legs and sculpted stomach, with Lisa simply accessorizing with a large sunhat that concealed most of her face.

Fans were blown away by Lisa's photo and rushed to comment on her age-defying appearance. One responded: "So amazing, Lisa! You're always so beautiful!"

A second gushed: "Yep, you have an amazing body for a person of your age," to which a third added: "Of any age!"

A fourth penned: "Just absolutely 100%. Love you. Thanks for the smile today I truly needed it."

Lisa is a fan of posing in bikinis

Although the star is a fan of a swimsuit, last year she confessed there was one fashion trend that she wouldn't go for, outfits that focus on the midriff.

Speaking to Interview magazine, she explained: "I would have my daughters do the midriffs. I mean, there comes a point where you just don't. At my age, you don't do midriffs. You can wear a bathing suit but you can't do midriffs."

