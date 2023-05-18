Amanda Seyfried commands attention in angelic see-through dress with the prettiest details

From Mean Girl to cover girl, Amanda floored fans with her goddess-like beauty

Cover girl incoming! Amanda Seyfried enchanted fans as she worked the cover of InStyle Mexico, serving up a series of breathtaking looks for the fashion magazine's May issue.

The Mean Girls actress, 37, was a vision of ethereal beauty in a sheer dress from Valentino. Her see-through gown was elevated with embroidered flowers and delicate beading in pink and green botanical hues, complementing Amanda's golden hair and siren-like beauty.

Taking to Instagram to share more photographs with her 5.7 million followers, Amanda rocked a witchy backless gown with a thigh-high slit and skeletal cut-out detailing across the ribcage.

The Mamma Mia! star, who was styled by Pauline Zas, wore her Rapunzel-like locks in natural waves, adding patent cowboy boots and a chunky gold chain necklace to complete her goddess getup.

© Getty Amanda loves styling a sheer element into her wardrobe

Fans were floored by Amanda's unexpected debut as InStyle's cover star, taking to Instagram to share their excitement for the mother-of-two's It-girl moment. "You literal queen," commented one fan, as another wrote: "You are the most beautiful woman on earth. So excited for this."

© Getty Amanda formerly rocked sheer trousers and an asymetrical top in NYC

Amanda's photographer also chimed in: "Amanda you’re a literal ángel. It was so much fun to photograph you. Thank you for your energy and presence, it was an amazing experience for me. So thank you."

Amanda needs no introduction as one of the best-dressed ladies in Hollywood. Proving her sartorial status at the Met Gala earlier this month, the actress looked sensational in a golden Oscar de la Renta mini dress.

© Getty Images Amanda's Oscar de la Renta dress featured strings of beads from her neck to her thighs

Gracing the red carpet with her presence, Amanda's glittering dress consisted of strands of silver and gold crystals that draped over her body from her chest to her thighs. For added drama, Amanda accessorized with a dramatic layered gold necklace.

© Getty Images Amanda rocked voluminous curls and a bold red lip

The thigh-skimming design also boasted a nude corset bodice, paired perfectly with a pair of towering golden heels to elongate her bare legs. Her hair was styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and she added a pop of color with a bold red lip. What a moment!

© Getty Amanda enchated at the Met with a dress by Oscar de la Renta

