Iris Law makes a case for lingerie on the red carpet in sheer slip dress

The Pistol star is known to take risks on the red carpet

The current grip that lingerie-as-eveningwear has on the ‘nepo baby’ fleet is inescapable. Just the other day Lily-Rose Depp treated the humble bodysuit to a style revamp, and now her fellow nepo bestie Iris Law is following suit.

Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law set the sartorial bar high on Wednesday to attend the Monster red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. The 22-year-old dazzled in a black semi-sheer slip dress by Saint Laurent featuring lace detailing, a knee-skimming-length, fine spaghetti straps, a square neckline and a sleek velvet panel that ran horizontally across her chest.

Iris made a case for old-school Hollywood glamour as she completed her aesthetic with a pair of short black gloves, a leather belt with gold hardware, some transparent black tights, and a pair of patent black slingbacks with a point-toe and delicate gold buckles.

The star, who is following in her famous father’s acting footsteps, wore her platinum blonde hair swept to the side in a slick-back style and accessorised with some large, thin hoop earrings.

A vampiric beauty blend complemented her all-black attire, Iris dazzled with a flawless, porcelain complexion, a wine-red lip, and an edgy eyebrow slit.

In BTS images snapped by the model, Iris revealed that her bag choice of the day was YSL’s ‘Le 5 à 7 Mini Leather Shoulder Bag,’ in black, which currently retails for £1,160 and comes in both ebony and nude hues.

Iris’ latest lace concoction took shape at last year’s Notting Hill Carnival celebrations. The Pistol star upped the ante by slipping into a pair of black cycling shorts featuring an acidic yellow-toned lace trim and a sleek fit. She paired the striking piece with a semi-sheer black strappy bralette which she layered under a checkerboard crop top boasting a muted earthy colour palette.

Iris accessorised with some chunky hoop earrings and an array of gold bangles. A pair of red, white and grey lace-up trainers completed her carnival-ready attire.

Who is Iris Law?

Daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, Iris has become a regular on the runway in recent seasons. The 22-year-old walked for Daniel Lee's Burberry debut during London Fashion Week having become a poster girl for the luxury British brand.

In the past year, the star, who has also dipped her toe into the world of acting having starred in Danny Boyle's docuseries Pistol as Soo Catwoman, modelled for Versace's recent Pour Femme fragrance campaign, closed the Alexandre Vauthier's Autumn/Winter 2023 show, partner with Jimmy Choo for the label's Party With Jimmy Choo campaign and graced the cover of Vogue Japan in December 2021. Now that's a resume.

She is one of seven siblings. Her full siblings include Rafferty Law and Rudy Law, and her half-siblings include Sophia Law, Ada Law, and two half-siblings from her father’s relationship with Phillipa Coan, his current partner. The names of the kids have not been publicly revealed.

