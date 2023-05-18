Carrie Underwood looks phenomenal in see-through bodysuit that will seriously turn your head

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to show-stopping looks – but her latest appearance might just be her most jaw-dropping yet.

The 40-year-old graced the cover of the latest issue of Vegas magazine wearing a head-turning gold bedazzled outfit that put her insanely toned physique front and center. Carrie looked gorgeous in a see-through bodysuit that boasted gems and intricate gold decorations strategically placed to protect her modesty.

The flesh-colored one-piece also featured exaggerated epaulets on either shoulder that had delicate gold fringing that fell to Carrie's waist. And as if the top half of her outfit wasn't enough, Carrie's skirt was truly a spectacle.

The floor-length creation boasted a full skirt with feather-style peplum and a floor-sweeping train. It also had a thigh-high slit that showcased Carrie's sculpted legs, which were elongated even further in a pair of platform gold heels.

Carrie's hair was styled in glamorous, voluminous curls and she accessorized with long, drop earrings and some ornate rings. As for her makeup, she stuck to the color scheme and rocked gold eyelids with a flush of bronzer and a nude lip.

Needless to say, her followers were blown away when she shared the cover on Instagram, with one responding: "Absolutely gorgeous. Carrie you Rock and Roll when you choose to, but you are definitely Country Strong." A second said: "Perfection at its finest love you Carrie." A third added: "Leg goals!" A fourth gushed: "So gorgeous and beautiful and lovely and so flaming hot as always and I [love] them gorgeous sparkling eyes."

© Jason Kempin Carrie always dazzles fans with her appearance

In the accompanying interview, Carrie – who will return to her Las Vegas residency on June 21 – opened up about her life on the Strip and selling out shows while balancing being a wife and mom. Carrie has been married to former hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010, and they share two sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, and the country star is all about the mom life.

"I love my role as a mom and wife," she told the outlet. "In addition to what I get to do on stage, I go to baseball practice. It's wonderfully ordinary, and I love that. In a lot of ways, I lead a double life. I'm mom at home, and then I fly away to Vegas or to go on tour."

© Instagram Carrie's sons support their mom's Vegas residency

She gushed about the exciting things she had in store for her time in Vegas, although revealed that the glitz fans see on stage won't be extending off it as much given her husband and sons largely remain at home in Nashville.

"I don't leave Resorts World too often," she confessed. "That's one of the great things about Vegas in general – you can go and stay at your preferred place, and everything you need is right there."

Mike and her sons will occasionally pay a visit to support Carrie, though. "I might pop into a restaurant if my husband's in town, but I kind of keep to myself. For the most part, I just go to the grocery store because I enjoy having my own food around me. If I eat room service all the time, I'm not going to be able to fit into my tour clothes!"

See more photos of Carrie and her family below...

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike married in Georgia

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike share two sons

© Rick Kern Carrie will return to Vegas in June

© Instagram Carrie and her family live in Tennessee

© Getty Images Carrie has a string of new dates in Vegas

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.