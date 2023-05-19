Frida Redknapp flashes sky-high legs in tiny shorts for day date with husband Jamie

Whether it's a skin-tight gym set or glamorous night out look, Frida Redknapp has proved time and time again she always nails it when it comes to her fashion. And on Thursday, it was no different when the Swedish supermodel showed off her impressively toned legs in another flawless ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 38-year-old mother of six was a vision as she swung a golf club for a sporty day date with her adoring husband and former professional footballer, Jamie Redknapp. She opted for a navy blue skort that perfectly showed off her sky-high pins, which she paired with a classic white polo top. Her golfing look was complete with a sporty cap in the same sharp navy blue hue.

Frida had a message for her husband

Frida hilariously captioned one of the videos: "Jamie keeps telling me golf is a hard game to master. I'm trying to understand what he means by that [confused emoji], " she then proceeds to completely miss the ball in the candid clip.

She added: "But then I also did a few of these to show Jamie what I am actually capable of [smirking emoji], alongside a clip where she completely nailed her shot. In the clips, Frida's cascading blonde locks were swept up into an efficient ponytail that was threaded through her cap. She also slipped into a pair of chunky white trainers emblazoned with a vibrant silver stripe.

The star lives a very active lifestyle

The star lives an incredibly active lifestyle and loves sharing her workouts and healthy recipes on her Instagram page. In one of her recent workout videos, Frida shared the exact details of her workout regime.

Referring to a weighted home workout session, she penned: "[These are] typical sessions that I do 3 times weekly. On the other days I try to do some yoga, a cardio session of some sort (to sweat), go for brisk walks, etc. I give myself at least one rest day per week."

Jamie and Frida have a blended family of nine

She elaborated on the importance of using weights to maintain her overall tone, explaining: "I do use weights. I think it is important to use weights to stay toned, BUT if you’re just getting started, just use your body weight OR really light weights. There is no point going heavy from day one, plus you can also get injured so be careful!!

"Take it slowly and build it up week by week. My biggest advice is to be consistent with your workout routine. It is key! Try to find a routine that fits into your weekly schedule. If you only have enough time to train for 20min on some days (we are all busy) that is better than nothing. Try not to skip it. Once a good routine is in place, that works for you, you will gradually start to see results and that is the greatest feeling. I personally train to feel strong, energetic, alert and mainly to keep up with my many kids. Home workouts are great."

The star loves mixing up her routine, and can sometimes be seen opting for a gruelling boxing session alongside her husband or even her rarely-seen daughter at JAB gym with trainer George Verness.

Keep scrolling to see Frida's best workout snaps...

© Photo: Instagram

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.