Frida Redknapp turns up the heat in daring red leggings and tiny crop top

Frida Redknapp is incredibly dedicated to her health and fitness routine and her latest workout session saw her showing off her ultra- honed physique in a pair of cherry red leggings.

The vibrant gym piece was worn by the star on Thursday during a free weights session in the garden of her stunning family home she shares with her husband, Jamie Redknapp. In a clip shared to Instagram, Frida was a vision and paired the leggings with a tiny white crop top that perfectly flaunted her seriously toned abs.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Posting a new session on Monday morning," alongside a GIF which read: "Happy Weekend." Despite the gruelling nature of her session, Frida still looked flawless and wore her iconic blonde tresses in a sporty ponytail. She completed her look with a pair of immaculately clean white trainers.

The star is incredibly dedicated to her health and fitness routine which is evident from the gorgeous slew of bikini-clad photos she shares from her lavish family holidays. Last week, the star even gave fans an insight into how she maintains her physique as she revealed the exact details of her workout programme in the caption of another workout video.

She wrote: "[These are] typical sessions that I do 3 times weekly. On the other days I try to do some yoga, a cardio session of some sort (to sweat), go for brisk walks etc. I give myself at least one rest day per week."

She elaborated about the importance of using weights to maintain her overall tone, explaining: "I do use weights. I think it is important to use weights to stay toned, BUT if you’re just getting started, just use your body weight OR really light weights. There is no point going heavy from day one, plus you can also get injured so be careful!!

"Take it slowly and build it up week by week. My biggest advice is to be consistent with your workout routine. It is key! Try to find a routine that fits into your weekly schedule. If you only have enough time to train for 20min on some days (we are all busy) that is better than nothing. Try not to skip it. Once a good routine is in place, that works for you, you will gradually start to see results and that is the greatest feeling. I personally train to feel strong, energetic, alert and mainly to keep up with my many kids. Home workouts are great."

As well as weight training at home, the Swedish supermodel is also a fan of boxing workouts which she usually does at a gym named JAB where she trains with expert trainer George Veness. During those sessions, Frida is often seen working up a sweat with her adoring family members including her husband, Jamie or even her rarely-seen daughter.

