Maya Jama is an actual goddess at Cannes in her deep-V corset lace gown

The Love Island host has been partying at Cannes Film Festival

Maya Jama has made another glamorous appearance at Cannes Film Festival, heading to a British Vogue X Chopard party in a striking white lace dress with corset details.

Like other stars at the festival, Maya embraced the skin-baring trend with her asymmetric outfit - which featured a thigh split and plenty of sheer lace.

Ticking off another Spring/Summer '23 trend, her outfit also featured an oversized corsage flower detail to the neckline. The appliqués have recently made a comeback, reminiscent of Sex & The City's Carrie Bradshaw.

© Getty Maya Jama looked beautiful in white lace for another appearance in Cannes

She added beautiful lab-grown diamond jewels from Parisian jewellery house Courbet to finish her outfit, with two white gold statement rings and a pair of hoop earrings.

Maya styled her look with a pretty curly hair look, of which she took to Instagram to ask her fans some advice.

She shared a video of her hair and makeup, saying: "Okay, I'm just gonna show you guys a preview of the top bit of glam... do you think I should fluff out these little curly bits, or leave them tight? What do we think?"

As ever, the star then proceeded to share snippets of her night out with her followers, from singing along to music in the taxi to dancing on a luxury hotel rooftop – and even taking a sunset boat ride.

The star-studded party also saw the Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth attend, as well as models Irina Shayk and Helena Christensen.

© Getty Maya previously wowed in a sheer gown during the festival

Irina also made a case for the 'naked dress' trend in a fully-sheer Gucci look, wearing a see-through slip and a logo-emblazoned underwear set to the event.

Maya previously attended another fashion get-together – the Vanity Fair x Prada party – on Saturday evening, looking stunning in another gorgeous gown.

Her Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a figure-hugging fishtail silhouette and a flattering off-shoulder neckline, accessorised with sheer gloves and another sculptural hairstyle.