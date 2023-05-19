The Great’s Elle Fanning sparks reaction with her most daring look yet

Fashion forward Elle Fanning showed she was every inch the movie star that she is when she made a dazzling arrival in Cannes on Thursday. The Great's Elle, 25, was among the great and the good of the entertainment world in Cannes as the A-list crowd jetted to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival, one of the hottest weeks in the showbiz calendar.

The actress didn't leave much to the imagination with her striking outfit that barely covered her modesty. Her dress was all about drama, featuring bold silver tassels that caught glimmers of the light as she moved. Sparkling in the eyes of everyone around her, Elle looked totally gorgeous and she documented her latest look on Instagram - sparking a huge reaction online. "Wow, you look fabulous," one follower wrote among a sea of comments. "This looks like it would be painful to wear." Others added, "Never seen a dress like that."

As Elle hits the red carpet for Cannes this year, she talked about wanting to experiment with her red carpet transformations and it's no wonder she chose to wear something so daring. She told ELLE magazine: "I've been going on red carpets for a while so I think with that comes a sense of wanting to try new things and experiment with new looks. Sometimes they go wrong, but sometimes they go right! I think that's the fun of it. I've always looked at my beauty routine as a form of self care and self love and also an extension of creativity. I experiment most with my eyes; trying new colors and really pumping that up."

© Getty The movie star wants to experiment with her looks at Cannes

© Getty Elle has become best known for her role in The Great in recent years

© Getty The TV star was seen greeting onlookers in Cannes

As she changes up her looks, Elle admitted she would be open to changing her trademark blonde locks after previously going brunette. She added: "I have actually done it before; I went red when I was younger and I've gone brunette before. And hey, I would be open to it again. I definitely go through phases where I want to get a little bob so bad. But right now it's got so long, I love where it is. But never say never!"

© Getty Elle has never been shy to try different looks

© Getty Elle has 6.3million loyal Instagram followers

It comes as Elle revealed in April she is entering a new stage in her life and she has a lot of life lessons to experience. "I’ve been learning adulthood," she told Harper’s Bazaar magazine. "I've been busy doing all those ‘adult’ things. How to live on my own, who I am." In more recent years, Elle has become best known for her role as Russian Empress Catherine II in Hulu’s The Great and she detailed how her different roles help her grow as a person. "Through tapping into a character, I deal with traumas and emotions of my own. When I come out of a project, I've always grown," she added.

© Getty The Great star looked gorgeous in a white dress at Cannes

© Getty The actress has entered a new stage in her life

© Getty Elle says she learns a lot from her characters

