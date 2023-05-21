Salma Hayek's close-up appearance has fans saying the same thing as she wows in deeply plunging look

The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress looked incredible at the famed French film festival

No one doubted that Salma Hayek would be taking the 76th Cannes Film Festival's famed red photographer-lined red carpet by storm, and boy did she.

The actress, 56, looked incredible in her figure-flattering dark purple Alexander McQueen gown, one that featured a dramatic assortment of ruffles as well.

The sculptural ruffled shoulders and deeply plunging neckline emphasized the structure on top, while the ruffle-lined mermaid skirt made for a more interesting silhouette.

© Getty Images Salma attended the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet at Cannes

She accessorized the look with a beautiful diamond necklace and other jewelry pieces to match, styling her hair up in a top bun to emphasize the outfit itself.

After making her red carpet appearance, Salma shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself in the middle of her glam process, being fitted for her gown and getting her make-up touched up.

Salma made an appearance at the famed French film event for the screening of Killers of the Flower Moon, the latest Martin Scorsese directorial starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and newly-minted Oscar winner Brendan Fraser.

"Cannes Film Festival 2023," she simply captioned her photos, receiving a slew of flame emojis from her followers, with many simply deeming her as "beautiful" or "stunning." Her husband François-Henri Pinault also joined her on the carpet.

The Oscar-nominated star is quite attached to her fans, and they definitely have shown the love in droves, with her Instagram account recently hitting 24 million followers.

She celebrated the milestone with the inadvertently very revealing video below, dancing around in her bathrobe while in the middle of a glam session.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile," she wrote alongside the video. "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs."

Fans rushed to comment: "You know you're living your best life while dancing and it all comes out," and, "Is @salmahayek aging backwards……not fair."

Soon after, though, she took to social media with a more impassioned message of mental health awareness with a throwback clip.

Salma shared a video of herself talking about how to receive insults from people and taking away the power from them so as to not let it affect you or your self-worth.

Alongside it, she wrote: "Your mental well-being deserves to be cherished. This Mental Health Awareness Month, let's unite against bullying and empower each other to embrace self-care, love, and healing."

© Getty Images François Henri Pinault joined the star on the carpet

She was immediately inundated with praise from her fans, with Demi Moore dropping a slew of applause and heart emojis in support, and many others agreed with her sentiment.

One commented: "That's what I have been saying since I was very very young. The words or insults mean nothing if one does not give them power or meaning."

Another also added: "This is PURE GOLD! YESSSSS!!!!! What ultimately matters about you is what God says about you! SO good!!!"

