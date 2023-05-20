Maya Jama's curves look otherworldly in see-through bodycon dress

Maya Jama served up another jaw-dropping look this week that put her hourglass curves front and centre.

The Love Island host looked sensational in a green and purple mesh maxi dress that hugged her figure and highlighted her trim waist and long legs while showing off her underwear for a night out in Mayfair, London.

Maya accessorised with a patent grey handbag and elongated her statuesque frame even more in a pair of purple strappy heels. The 28-year-old also rocked a brand-new hairdo and wore her raven locks in tight curls that were styled in a chic voluminous updo.

© Instagram Maya's dress highlighted her hourglass figure

Sharing several photos of her head-turning outfit on Instagram on Friday, Maya's followers were almost lost for words, with many leaving love-struck eyes and fire emojis in the comment section.

Some were able to express their admiration for the star, with one writing: "Stunning!" A second said: "Your hair is awesome." A third added: "Loved this look!" A fourth wrote: "Never-ending looks, never-ending vibes."

Maya's outing comes after she flaunted her impossibly long legs in a pair of short shorts and thigh-high boots. Her toned figure comes as no surprise considering she is said to be a fan of weighted exercises to help her build muscle.

© Instagram Maya looked gorgeous

To maintain her physique, Maya is also known to treat herself to body toning treatments, booking in for Shane Cooper's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles.

"This treatment simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat," Shane wrote on his Instagram. "It does this by using electromagnetic waves, to induce up to 36,000 supra-maximal forced muscle contractions during each session."

© Instagram Maya's dress featured purple and green stripes

Maya has a surprisingly relatable diet, sharing that she often has McDonald's for breakfast, but if she has time she'd go for granola, yoghurt and banana. As for what's in her fridge, Maya told Get The Gloss that all she has in there is canned red wine, celery, Actimel and yoghurts.

The TV star previously shared that while her diet and jet-setting lifestyle might make staying healthy tricky at times, one thing that she always prioritises is her fitness regime.

© Instagram Maya rocked a new hairstyle with tight curls

She told Women's Health: "I have loads of energy so lately I’ve been trying to channel that into an exercise routine. But I’m still very much a beginner. I now work out three to four days a week because I know it’s an important part of keeping healthy.

"I’m actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I’m on my own, I’ll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout."

See more photos of Maya's stronger physique below.

Maya was giving us total fitspo in this bright blue bikini

Maya is said to love weighted exercises

Maya balances her lifestyle

Maya now works out more often

