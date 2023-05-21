Maya Jama enchants in figure-sculpting gown you don't want to miss

Love Island host Maya Jama took Cannes Film Festival by storm on Saturday evening as she stepped out wearing a dramatic floor-length gown.

Dressed up to the nines, the presenter showcased her gorgeous curves in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder number complete with a floor-grazing hemline and a swooping neckline.

Maya, who wore the gown to an exclusive Vanity Fair x Prada Party, teamed her black chiffon dress with a pair of matching gloves for an added ounce of glamour.

The 28-year-old TV star highlighted her naturally pretty features with a pop of plum blusher, winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. Channelling her inner 90s pop songstress, Maya wore her raven tresses in a funky updo featuring jagged, spiky sections and two long tendrils framing her face.

© Getty Maya posed up a storm

She finished off her glamorous get-up with a pair of spectacular gold drop earrings embellished with gems and gleaming pearls. Stunning!

The star travelled to the South of France earlier this week for the annual Cannes Film Festival which is one of the most prestigious international film festivals in the world.

© Instagram Maya attended a glitzy event

Maya's jaw-dropping look comes after she caused a stir in a futuristic green and purple bodycon maxi dress. The star looked flawless in her statement frock which did well to accentuate her trim waist and toned legs.

For the glitzy occasion, Maya debuted a brand-new hairstyle, world's away from her typically sleek hairdos. Opting for a fresh look, the radio DJ styled her glossy locks into a voluminous, curly updo plucked straight from the 80s.

© Instagram Maya unveiled her stunning hairdo

In keeping with the nostalgic 80s twist, Maya accessorised with oversized gold earrings and a violet-hued manicure. She elevated her ensemble with a smoked out eye, sleek eyeliner and a pop of champagne highlighter.

Captioning the photo, Maya penned: "It's Rick James bishhh"

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "You look sensational," whilst a second gushed: "Wow you are stunning rocking THAT hair style."

© Getty The star turned heads in purple and green

A third follower noted: "Obsessed doesn’t even begin to describe how much I love this hair!" and a fourth enthused: "This look is everything," followed by a slew of flame emojis.

To maintain her incredible physique, Maya prioritises her fitness regime. She told Women's Health: "I have loads of energy so lately I've been trying to channel that into an exercise routine. But I'm still very much a beginner. I now work out three to four days a week because I know it's an important part of keeping healthy."

She continued: "I'm actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I'm on my own, I’ll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout."

