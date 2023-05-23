Irina Shayk turns heads in nothing but sheer lingerie and see-through dress at Cannes

The supermodel ex of Bradley Cooper attended a party by British Vogue and Chopard

Irina Shayk may have just rocked the most daring look seen at the Cannes Film Festival yet – and it will certainly turn your head.

The 37-year-old put her supermodel physique front and center for a party hosted by British Vogue and Chopard on Monday evening, wearing nothing but semi-sheer lingerie and an ornate harness covered in blinding silver gems.

Before she turned up to the event, Irina was photographed walking through Hotel Martinez in a Gucci bra and matching thong which she wore underneath a piece of see-through tulle.

Irina completed her eye-catching look with sheer, over-the-knee stockings and long matching sheer gloves, black stilettos, sunglasses, and bold red lipstick.

At the event, the mom-of-one was pictured wearing a tailored black jacket over her racy ensemble, but her barely-there outfit was still clear to see as she posed for photos.

The supermodel may be body positive now, but she previously revealed that she was teased at school over her appearance. "I was really skinny and have darker skin, so boys and girls made fun of me," she told Vogue.

"I never knew that I would be a model... I had bigger lips, so they called me Chunga-Changa, after this Russian cartoon about Black kids.

"I always thought, 'I want to be like everyone else,' so nobody would pick on me. I was really shy as a child... And I kind of hated being in pictures [laughs]. Look at me now!"

Irina is a mother to her six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom she welcomed in 2017 during her four-year relationship with Bradley Cooper. The former couple struck up a romance in 2015 but parted ways in 2019.

They recently sparked rumors of a reconciliation after they were spotted on a PDA-filled walk back in February. In November, they were spotted walking their two dogs together and were caught in another PDA moment as they put their arms around one another.

Just a week later, they were photographed hanging out again looking fondly at each other and smiling. Irina herself hasn't shied away from sharing glimpses into their mysterious relationship, and in late August she posted on her own Instagram a photo with Bradley while the two were on vacation.

The photo showed them posing next to each other clad in beachwear. Bradley had a big smile on his face, just like Irina, who rested her head on his shoulder. She simply captioned the vacation post with a single red heart emoji.

