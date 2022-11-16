Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spark romantic reunion talk with sweet photos together The two first broke-up in 2019

Bradley Cooper and former partner Irina Shayk continue to spend time together, meaning they continue to confuse fans on their relationship status!

The two initially broke-up in 2019, having been together since 2015 and welcoming their only daughter Lea De Seine in 2017.

However, the two seem to most definitely be amicable co-parents, and perhaps even more, and they haven't been shy about showing off their supposed rekindled relationship.

The two, who are reportedly both single – Irina was most recently linked to Kanye "Ye" West while Bradley allegedly dated Huma Abedin and former Glee star Diana Agron – have been caught several times during various outings around New York City.

Earlier in November, they were spotted side by side walking their two dogs together, and were even caught in a bit of a PDA moment as they put their arms around one another.

Just a week later, they have been spotted hanging out yet again walking side by side, and some pictures see them looking fondly at each other and smiling.

The two are raising their daughter in New York City

The month of November has proved to be full of get togethers between the two of them, having also been spotted attending an event for brand Self-Portrait in New York City, posing alongside fashion-industry big names such as model Stella Maxwell and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

One of the snapshots shows the Russian model's killer outfit for the night, as she opted for a mini tweed set consisting of a pink mini skirt and matching bra, which she paired with white thigh-high stockings. Meanwhile, the actor looked cool as ever wearing a black chambray button-down shirt under a black coat.

The couple recently vacationed together too

Irina herself hasn't shied away from sharing glimpses into their mysterious relationship, and in late August she posted on her own Instagram a photo with Bradley while the two were on vacation.

The photo sees the two posing next to each other clad in beachwear, while the actor has a big smile on his face, just as Irina, who is resting her head on his shoulder. She captioned the vacation post simply with a single red heart emoji, though she amassed over 4,000 comments over it.

