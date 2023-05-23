Kelly Brook wows in flirty Tesco supermarket dress with nipped-in waist

Always one to champion affordable fashion, Kelly Brook has got us racing down to our local supermarket thanks to her latest clothing drop from F&F.

The brunette beauty, 43, looked amazing as she modelled her affordable clothing range, which you can pick up at your local Tesco. The bargain buys included the perfect little summer dress, boasting a ruffled Bardot neckline, a loose cotton fit and a nipped-in waistline for extra definition. Kelly styled the simple yet chic number with a denim jacket – perfection!

If ruffles aren't your cup of tea, Kelly was also seen modelling another white dress. The on-trend, tiered number featured a square-cut neckline and a midi-length hem, and was styled with a brown belt cinching her in at the waist.

As ever, Kelly let her long, brunette locks in bouncy waves, keeping her beauty look fresh and glowing. She accessorised with large hoop earrings for the summery shoot.

© F&F/Tesco Kelly looked gorgeous in a white ruffled dress - and you can pick it up at your local Tesco

The model's fans were loving the latest looks, with one penning, "Absolutely stunning" and another branding her "gorgeous".

Kelly recently sat down with HELLO! to talk about confidence, summer goals, the rules she lives by and how she plans to celebrate the first anniversary of her wedding as she launches her latest F&F edit.

© F&F/Tesco Kelly also modelled a white belted dress from F&F

The star, who lives the rural dream at her quaint Kent farmhouse with her husband Jeremy Parisi, told us what makes her most confident – and it's not her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

"Confidence means not caring what people think, liking yourself and being proud of your wins, even if they’re small," Kelly revealed.

© F&F/Tesco Kelly oozed confidence in her F&F floral bardot dress

"It’s not setting your goals too high or making them unrealistic. I used to be very ambitious and driven. I’m kinder to myself now, and that comes from the confidence of not always having to prove yourself to others."

Kelly previously admitted moving to the countryside with her husband Jeremy had inspired he clothing edit, which is packed full of feminine frocks, ditsy florals and pastoral styles.

© F&F/Tesco Kelly also sported an F&F white smock dress

"I started my new job on Heart Radio in 2019 and moving from the countryside into London, I realised that all I had was Barbour jackets and roll-necks. So I thought, 'Right I need to figure out what my style is," she said.

Kelly's F&F edit is available from £16 at selected Tesco stores; selected styles are available online at next.com.

