Louise Redknapp sizzles in figure-hugging dress and killer heels for exciting update

Louise Redknapp is continuing to build excitement for the release of her upcoming Greatest Hits album – and she's doing it in style.

The 48-year-old rocked a gorgeous black velvet midi dress that showcased her curves in a behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot she shared on Instagram on Friday. Louise's dress boasted a figure-hugging silhouette, cinched waist, an asymmetric neckline with cut-out detailing, and long sleeves.

She added height to her petite frame in a pair of sky-high black stilettos and accessorised with some blingy gold jewellery. Her blonde locks were styled in dishevelled waves, and she stuck to her signature makeup palette of smokey eyes and sculpted cheeks.

© Instagram Louise worked her best angles for the camera

Captioning the clip, Louise penned: "There's only ONE WEEK to go until my Greatest Hits will finally be yours!!! Which format have you gone for? Available on CD, Double Vinyl, Cassette and Deluxe CD and all formats feature Naked, Arms Around The World, 2 Faced, Stuck In The Middle With You and many more plus 4 new songs including Super Magic and High Hopes.

"The limited edition deluxe CD features 30 songs including Reimagined versions of some of my favourite Eternal tracks including 'Stay'."

© Instagram Louise looked gorgeous in her black velvet dress

Needless to say, her followers were quick to compliment the singer on her stunning appearance, with one responding: "Love that beautiful dress you look amazing, shows your stunning curves." A second said: "Are you aware of how hot you are?" A third added: "You look stunning! Gorgeous!"

Louise has become a style icon among her fans and if one thing is for sure, it's that she is confident with her fashion choices. Last year, she opened up to HELLO! about how she helps her friends to feel the best they can with their own wardrobes. "I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence," she said.

© Instagram Louise's dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette

"And I talk about this so much that if I'm doing Lorraine, or even if I'm just chatting to my friends about clothes, and all my girlfriends always come to me and say, 'Can you help me? I'm going out What should I wear?'

"I always put them in something and they go 'I can't wear that my shoulders are too wide' or 'It goes too tight here' or 'No that shirt goes too oversized', and I'm like, 'Can you promise [to] trust me, just wear it and let me know how you feel' and then the next day they go: 'Oh my god, I felt so great and I loved it and I felt fabulous' because I think your clothes really add to confidence and how you feel."

Talking about her own confidence she said: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple.

© Getty Louise has become a style icon

"I don't do this whole, 'that's nice for a Saturday night and that's nice for a Monday morning'. To me, you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning on a Saturday night but just dress it up; different shoes, bag, different hair, different blazer. I try not to overcomplicate my wardrobe. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

Louise keeps her fashion simple

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.