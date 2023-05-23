Louise Redknapp rocks unexpected style – and fans certainly approve

Louise Redknapp knows how to rock any style, and during the week, she proved that when she donned an incredibly casual style for her latest post.

The former Eternal singer is currently promoting her upcoming Greatest Hits album and she teased fans with revealing what their favourite songs from the record would be. She styled out a figure-hugging white dress shirt alongside a pair of red trackside bottoms tied around the middle, before revealing some daring looks from her 90s and 00s music videos.

In her caption, Louise penned: "There's only 10 days to go until my Greatest Hits is yours! Which is your favourite track?! Greatest Hits is out on 2 June and is available on CD, Double Vinyl, Deluxe CD Photobook and Cassette - Pre-Order link in bio."

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, as one said: "I can't wait to have this gem in my library! I am sure it's gonna fill me wrapped Spotify at the end of the year, especially the Reimagined versions and Arms Around The World which is a fave of mine."

A second posted: "Errrrrrm. Do love Stretch & Super magic! Should of called album 'Super magic Hits'," and a third added: "Love your shirt & trousers Lou. Will be watching you Sunday in In It Together Festival which is down the road from me. Can't wait."

A fourth commented: "All of them, been looking forward to this album since you announced it," and a fifth wrote: "From Eternal Just A Step, Solo original One Kiss From Heaven and new tracks (so far) High Hopes."

Louise had a beautiful casual look

Louise may have been rocking a casual look for her latest post, but the 48-year-old is known for her some incredibly daring looks and she recently rocked a bold paprika-hued dress from her latest fashion edit with Peacocks.

In keeping with the earthy tones of her outfit, the "Light of My Life" hitmaker elevated her holiday-ready look with a chunky choker necklace. And for a dash of glitz, Louise accessorised with a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings and a slinky gold bracelet.

For the stylish photoshoot, the TV star styled her honey-hued tresses into gently tousled waves. As for makeup, the mum-of-two stood out from the crowd with her shimmery copper eyeshadow, telescopic lashes and peachy highlighter.

Louise always looks stunning

Providing more details about her latest line of clothes, Louise penned in her caption: "So finally looks like the weather is going to be nice this week [crossed fingers and heart emoji] I've been waiting to wear this Summer dress from my Peacocks Edit for ages xxx."

The star's post sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section. "Looking gorgeous hun," noted one, while a second chimed in: "Stunning dress, it really suits you." A third commented: "Always stunning Louise," and a fourth chimed in: "Absolutely gorgeous [flame emojis] I'm ordering this."

Louise's stunning update comes after the singer hit the blue carpet at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid. For the star-studded occasion, Louise turned heads in a striking outfit featuring a sculpted satin bra styled under an oversized blazer and a slinky floor-length lace skirt.

She amped up the glamour with a pearl bow-shaped necklace, delicate earrings and a pair of shiny silver heels. Her blonde-tinted tresses were swept away from her face, while she accentuated her pretty facial features with black eyeliner, bronzer, a nude lip and lashings of mascara.

Check out some of our favourites looks from Louise below...

© Getty The star loves a touch of sparkle

© Instagram Louise with sons in a gorgeous dress

