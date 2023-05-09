Louise Redknapp styles out tracksuit bottoms and heels on Lorraine show

Louise Redknapp lit up our screens on Tuesday as she joined Lorraine Kelly on her namesake ITV show, making a case for professional loungewear as she styled out a pair of tracksuit bottoms for her presenting stint.

The 48-year-old singer, who is due to release her Greatest Hits album in June, opted for a pretty springlike blouse for a cool n' casual get-up, slipping into sporty red tracksuit bottoms and towering heels.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 fashion commandments

Louise proved that elevated loungewear is a trend we can get on board with as she donned the wide-leg joggers, which were complete with a white drawstring and contrast white stripe, elongating her endless legs.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp wore her honey-blonde bob in a sleek, straightened style, highlighting her ageless beauty glow with her signature bronze eye look and golden bronzer.

Louise put performing on pause for her stint on the ITV daytime show, instead putting her fashion hat on to discuss the Princess of Wales' fabulous sartorial choices over King Charles' coronation weekend.

The West End star, who often nails the perfect balance between smart and casual, highlighted her favourite high street bargains as she presented a spring style guide.

Louise's loungewear look comes just after the mum-of-two floored her Instagram followers with a dazzling disco-pop outfit on Saturday. Captioning the post, she penned: "You and I… gonna wrap our loving arms all around the world. I loved making the video for Arms Around The World with all the different looks and contact lenses It was such a fun day, do you remember this video? Arms Around The World and the new reimagined version of Arms Around The World feature on my Greatest Hits, out 2 June xxx."

The sultry costume was comprised of a glittering silver mini dress with tiny spaghetti straps. The metallic silver number also featured a dramatic low V neckline, however it was Louise's giant half-moon necklace that really stole the show.

As well as her longstanding popstar credentials, Louise is a doting mother to her two sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband and former footballer, Jamie Redknapp. The pair split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

