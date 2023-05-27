Denise Richards wows in figure-hugging bodycon dress - and wait until you see her hair

Just when we thought Denise Richards couldn't get any more glamorous, the star stepped it up once again as she debuted her incredible new hairstyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of herself posing in a Givenchy white bodycon dress, with her blonde hair styled in the most voluminous up-do.

© Instagram Denise looked amazing in the Givenchy tank top dress

Denise has been rocking the elevated ponytail in recent social media posts, but the star elevated the look on Friday. With her hair scraped back into a ponytail, Denise's new hair perfectly highlighted her pretty features, with her curly locks falling to her shoulders.

As for her makeup, the 52-year-old served up Hollywood glam with a smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false eyelashes, a rosy blush, and a nude lip with a hint of shine to complete the look.

Denise took to Instagram to share her must-see look. She captioned the post: "The highest the hair, the closer to God. - Dolly Parton."

Denise Richards' daughter Sami calls her mom "so pretty"

A third follower wrote: "That's your best look yet. You look like a Barbie doll. Love the hairstyle."

Denise's Givenchy dress may cost over $1,600, but if you love it you're in luck, as we've found a great lookalike that's available to shop.

The mother-of-three has been posing up a storm this week, and the star looked incredible as she rocked a similar hairstyle for a car selfie. Denise posed for the camera in a pink and white Givenchy jacket, accessorizing with a selection of sparkling silver jewelry.

Denise has been making headlines recently after she made the shocking revelation last month that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 13 as a "friend of the cast". The much-anticipated return comes after the star left the hit show at the end of season 10 in 2020.

The premiere date for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not yet been announced, although filming began in January.

