Denise Richards looks incredible as she poses in fitted lace mini dress

The former RHOBH star looked amazing in the leg-lengthening dress

Denise Richards never fails to impress with her breathtaking looks, and the star sent fans wild on Friday as she shared a stunning video of herself in the prettiest mini dress.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked sensational in a Self Portrait powder blue fitted lace dress, and the figure-flattering mini featured the most beautiful jewel embellishment detailing across the front and around the waist.

Denise shared the video of herself posing for the cameras on a red carpet at the Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala back in December 2022, with her blonde hair styled in perfectly tousled beachy waves.

© Getty Denise teamed the Self Portrait dress with a pair of pink stiletto heels

The 52-year-old let the dress do the talking with minimal accessories, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a hint of sparkly eyeshadow, a touch of smokey eyeliner, a rosy blush, and a glossy nude lip.

Denise captioned the video: "Stepping into my Diva Era."

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the eye-catching look. One follower wrote: "You're just gorgeous, Denise!" Another added: "Your whole existence is a diva era!"

It's not the first time that Denise has floored fans with her stunning Instagram posts. Earlier this month, the actress, who shares two daughters with Charlie Sheen, shared an incredible throwback photo of herself modeling a blue swimsuit.

The shot showed Denise posing in front of a swimming pool with wet hair, and the photo was taken from the 1998 hit film Wild Things, in which Denise starred alongside Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon, and Kevin Bacon.

Denise made the shocking revelation in April that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 13 as a "friend of the cast". The much-anticipated return comes after the star left the hit show at the end of season 10 in 2020.

The premiere date for season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not yet been announced, although filming began in January.

