Denise Richards' lookalike teen daughter Sami Sheen is her double in tiny white bikini

Denise Richards' teen daughter Sami Sheen is really following in her footsteps and she stunned fans when she posed in a daring white bikini while enjoying herself

Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen has been enjoying the past few days at the Electric Daisy Carnival and the teen looked phenomenal in a white bikini as she danced away at the event.

In a series of photos marking her time at the festival, Sami, 19, stunned in a beautiful white two-piece with a series of eye-catching fronds dangling off them. She also had an eye-popping piece of footwear with a pair of oversized fur boots, as a short clip saw her walking through the crowd alongside a mystery friend. This wasn't her only daring look at the event as she donned a slinky silver dress while riding on the Ferris wheel.

The sequinned low-slung number shimmered underneath the bright lights and Sami's smile was a portrait as she looked out to the crowds that had assembled for the event.

In a simple caption, she reflected her mood, as she wrote: "[cloud emoji] nine," and even finished her photo carousel with a plush toy of a cloud.

Fans loved the photos, as one complimented: "I needed to use the eye drops, my eyes were sensitive to its beauty. In my house there are several flowers, but none of them can be compared to its beauty," and a second posted: "Prettiest woman ever."

Many others only left one-word comments like: "Beautiful," or "Insane," and "Amazing," and many more only shared heart and flame emojis to show their appreciation.

Sami's stunning look was incredible

Earlier in the month, the beautiful model posed in a chic black tube top and pants against the serene backdrop of a beach sunset. "I'd miss me too," she cheekily captioned the post, displaying a blend of sass and confidence that has garnered her a following of 132,000 on the platform.

Sami looked sensational with her platinum blonde locks styled straight with a middle part, further enhancing her vibrant green eyes with a slight wing of black eyeliner. Her fashion-forward beach outfit highlighted her flat tummy and belly-button piercing, while her radiant blush accentuated her defined cheekbones.

The model's full, dark eyebrows framed her face perfectly, and a rich, pigmented pink lip stain gave her lips a fuller look. Adding a touch of glamour, Sami accessorized with large, silver-toned hoop earrings, a charm bracelet, and several rings.

Sami dazzled in sequins

Her manicured nails were also on display, painted in a glossy light pink shade. Her trim biceps revealed a collection of small tattoos, adding an edgy twist to her beach look.Sami's birthday celebration in March was another Instagram-worthy event.

She shared a series of photos featuring a heart-shaped cake, a glittering tiara, and a fitted outfit, marking the milestone with style.

Denise was quick to shower her daughter with love on the occasion, posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami girl!" she wrote. "I love you so much & I am so proud of you and your heart is even more gorgeous. I love you so much. Happy 19th Birthday!!!! I love you @samisheen," followed by a red heart emoji.

