Megan Fox sets pulses racing in tight-fitting dress as she steps out without fiance Machine Gun Kelly

Is there trouble in paradise for Megan and MGK?

Megan Fox exuded undeniable glamour as she emerged from her plush London hotel on a balmy Wednesday evening, intriguingly without her famed partner in love, Machine Gun Kelly.

The 37-year-old stunned in a curve-accentuating grey dress that showcased her feminine allure, paired perfectly with modish knee-high boots.

The ensemble was immaculately finished with a slick black jacket, worn off-the-shoulder, and an exquisite handbag to match.

The beauty selection for the night was all about a seamless bronzed makeup finish, enhanced by a glossy nude lip. Megan's signature auburn locks tumbled in relaxed curls, further elevating her stunning look.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Megan Fox seen leaving her hotel in London

This stunning spectacle follows an equally eye-catching public appearance that Megan and her beau Machine Gun Kelly, 33, made the evening before in the capital.

The duo dispelled rumors surrounding their turbulent relationship, showcasing unity and love. On the evening, the Transformers star looked truly magnificent, forgoing a bra and donning a chic white crop top paired with high-waisted black trousers, ornamented with a sparkling silver diamante chain.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Megan wore a tight-fitting gray dress with thigh high boots

Megan added a touch of drama to her look with stylish platform heels and a compact, trendy black handbag. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wasn't to be left behind in the style stakes.

The 33-year-old rocked his unique sense of fashion, proudly showing off his tattooed skin in a grey waistcoat worn without a shirt. He rounded off the ensemble with matching trousers, converse sneakers, and statement black bracelets.

Megan demonstrated her unwavering support for MGK during the unveiling of his ring collection "The 8th Deadly Sin - GOSSIP" in collaboration with Stephen Webster at The Bomb Factory.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox seen in London the day before

This marked their first public appearance since whispers about the deterioration of their relationship began earlier in the month at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch.

Recent rumors have suggested that Megan's engagement with MGK was teetering on the brink following allegations of the rapper's infidelity. Despite this, the couple were spotted rekindling their love during a vacation in Hawaii last month.

Reports surfaced that even though their romance had hit a rocky phase, they were 'officially back on' and the bond between them seemed stronger than ever.

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly - Love Story

Yet despite the apparent progress, close friends of the couple seemed skeptical about the success of their reconciliation and their friends just “don't foresee this enduring."

The couple, who began dating in May 2020 following Megan's surprising split from her decade-long husband and father to her three children, Brian Austin Green, continue to face speculation. The rapper proposed to the Transformers star in January the following year.

The pair met while working on Randall Emmett's box office film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Megan proclaimed at the time: "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame...we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

