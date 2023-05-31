Megan Fox turns heads in tiny crop top as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly amid split rumors

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were recently spotted turning heads in the heart of London, making a bold fashion statement, and quashing split rumors. The couple created quite a buzz when they stepped out for an event in London on Tuesday night.

In the chilly night air, Megan, 37, was nothing short of stunning with her flaming ginger hair on full display. The starlet donned a chic, white see-through asymmetrical tank top that revealed her toned midriff. The edgy look was completed with studded black trousers, a matching handbag, and towering platform heels, making Megan impossible to miss.

Her beau, 33-year-old musician Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, displayed his tattoo-covered arms proudly in a sleeveless, oversized gray suit. A long, dangling chain necklace and monochrome sneakers gave his outfit the perfect finishing touches, showcasing his unique style.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox seen in London

MORE: Megan Fox sizzles in string bikini – and she's got blonde hair!

MORE: Megan Fox keeps the Barbiecore trend alive in this season's must-have accessory

The couple, who announced their engagement in January 2022, recently sparked rumors of a possible breakup. Megan, acclaimed for her role in Jennifer's Body, removed pictures of MGK from her Instagram account in February, leaving fans perplexed and concerned. She further heightened the intrigue by posting a rather enigmatic caption.

Megan, however, was quick to dispel the swirling rumors, reassuring fans and followers, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Megan and MGK put on a united front

In an attempt to silence the naysayers, the couple was seen vacationing in Hawaii in April, where they were photographed holding hands. Furthermore, MGK made a supportive appearance at the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue earlier this month to cheer on Megan, who graces the cover of this year's edition. However, the couple maintained an air of mystery, choosing not to grace the red carpet together.

Even with their London appearance, the whispers haven't entirely ceased. Reports have surfaced that their wedding planning "remains halted" despite their public appearances together.

© Gotham Megan Fox turned heads in her plunging own

Away from the flashbulbs and speculation, Megan, considered one of the world's sexiest women, opened up about her internal struggles in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

The mother-of-three admitted to battling body dysmorphia, saying, "I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself the way other people see me."

She continued, revealing her struggle with self-love: "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body," she added, reminding us all that the journey to self-acceptance and self-love is indeed "never-ending."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.