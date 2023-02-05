Megan Fox opts for red carpet glamor in red corset gown for pre-Grammys party The Jennifer's Body star never misses

Megan Fox certainly brought the heat alongside the glamor for a Saturday night, accompanying her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for a special event.

The two attended a pre-Grammys Gala that also featured the likes of Måneskin, Diplo, and Avril Lavigne ahead of Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

VIDEO: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly - Love Story

Loading the player...

While MGK looked his best suited up in a silver turtleneck embossed with star appliques under a black suit, Megan went more classic.

She showed off her toned physique in a red floor-length corseted bodice gown, featuring a staple curve-accentuating silhouette.

MORE: Megan Fox sizzles in string bikini – and she's got blonde hair!

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey in disbelief as she shares update with three children

It featured a sweetheart neckline, which the actress kept bare except for a diamond chain necklace, styling her jet black locks in old Hollywood curls.

The entire effort did involve some arduous effort, though, as she joked on her Instagram while sharing snippets of her look: "Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party."

Megan stunned in her red corseted gown alongside fiancé MGK

And sure enough, her words proved to be accurate, as the Jennifer's Body star was even spotted at the occasion wearing a bright pink wrist brace.

The star couple announced their engagement back in January of 2022, which involved a proposal under a banyan tree and a ring designed to hurt if taken off.

MORE: Megan Fox keeps the Barbiecore trend alive in this season's must-have accessory

ALSO POPULAR: GMA3 welcomes a famous face to show following T.J Holmes and Amy Robach's departure

Megan couldn't pass up the opportunity to support MGK at the special night and will no doubt join him on the red carpet of the main Grammys ceremony at the Crypto.com arena as well.

The rock performer is also up for one prize, a nomination for Best Rock Album for his effort Mainstream Sellout, up against the likes of The Black Keys, Elvis Costello, and Ozzy Osbourne.

The actress even wore a brace because of her broken wrist

The nod is his first in his decade-long career, with the album, his sixth studio effort, becoming his second number one record and even spawning a world tour that featured Avril, Willow Smith, and Travis Barker as supporting acts.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.