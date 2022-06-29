Megan Fox wows in revealing metallic pink outfit to support Machine Gun Kelly The couple got engaged in January

Megan Fox played the supporting role again on Tuesday as she cheered on her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at his show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 36-year-old certainly made an entrance in a revealing, all-pink metallic outfit that consisted of an ab-baring racerback crop top that highlighted her toned stomach, and a figure-hugging ruched pencil skirt that showcased her curves.

WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story

Megan accessorized with a matching pink clutch and strappy stilettos and wore her newly-dyed pink and blonde locks in her typically straight style with a center parting.

The Transformers star debuted her new 'do on Monday when she supported Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere for his new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, and once again opted for an all-pink ensemble.

Megan looked gorgeous in a two-toned mini dress with a keyhole cut-out from designer Nensi Dojaka. The body of the skintight dress featured a blush shade, while the bust was a subtle magenta.

Megan looked gorgeous in metallic pink

Life in Pink delves into MGK's rise to fame into one of this "generation's polarizing rock stars". Fans get a first-hand account of the Emo Girl hitmaker's upbringing, relationship with his father, life with Megan, and a near-death experience with his daughter.

There will also no doubt be a mention of his engagement to Megan, which happened back in January when the performer proposed to her under the same tree where 18 months prior they had asked for "magic".

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Megan captioned a post on Instagram at the time, which featured video footage of MGK - real name Colson Baker - dropping to one knee.

Megan rocked pink to support MGK at his Life in Pink premiere

"We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

Megan's soon-to-be-husband added his own post, revealing that he proposed with an emerald and diamond engagement ring. "Yes, in this life and every life, beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," he wrote.

