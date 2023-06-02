Janette Manrara sizzles in strapless bump-skimming gown with thigh-high split

Glitz, glamour, and a gorgeous bump, Janette Manrara had it all on Wednesday when she stepped out in a dazzling strapless gown for a very exciting appearance.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was spotted hosting her highly-anticipated Disney concert in celebration of 100 years of the franchise. The 39-year-old mother-to-be couldn't have looked happier as she was pictured hosting the epic arena tour. Her stage-ready off-the-shoulder ensemble was fit for a princess and was created in a stunning white hue, adorned with silver sparkles. It also featured a daring thigh-high split, all the while perfectly flattering her growing baby bump.

© Andrew Benge Janette looked so beautiful

As for her hair, Janette opted to wear her choppy brunette locks down and straight and her perfect on-stage makeup look was comprised of fluttery fake eyelashes and nude pink lipstick.

Friends and fans were certainly impressed with Janette's ravishing gown and took to the comments section of a photo posted on Janette's Instagram account, shared originally by a fan.

© Andrew Benge The star is a major Disney fan herself

"Yay! You look fabulous," one follower penned, before adding: "Coming to the London show on Sunday along with a little crew of UK’s Biggest Disney Fan finalists." A second replied: "This photo is giving Marilyn Monroe vibes!" A third added: "We’re here now. You look amazing and great show so far!!" While a fourth wrote, "You and bubba looked stunning last night in Glasgow xx."

The star has been working for Disney since January and as a major fan herself - it's the perfect collaboration. Janette previously opened up about how meaningful Disney is to her family with her parents being huge fans and even revealed that she sings Dinsey songs to her tummy - so sweet.

The former Strictly profession has been sharing so many sweet bump updates

Talking to Alex Jones on The One Show, she explained: "I sing So This Is Love, from Cinderella because whenever I hear the lyrics I just think of the baby, and I'm like oh my god, this is what real love feels like.

"I mean, I love Aljaz - in case he is watching! It's a different level of connection that you feel and the lyrics of that song from Cinderella really resonate with me and the baby and I keep saying, the baby is going to really become a Disney fan because even in the womb, it's listening to Disney music, and now on the tour."

© Instagram This will be her and her husband, Aljaz's first baby together

Gushing about her adoring husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, she continued: "I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!"

Janette and Aljaz announced the news they were expecting their first child in February exclusively with HELLO! and despite eventually being able to conceive naturally, they opened up about their journey with IVF.

"For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came."I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. "

