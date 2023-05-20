Janette Manrara cradles baby bump in Victoria's Secret pyjamas

The days are rapidly getting closer to the moment Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec become parents for the first time, and the former Strictly professional has almost been leaving fans speechless with her adorable updates - but did you see the latest one?

On Friday, the 39-year-old mother-to-be took to her Instagram Stories after filming herself getting out of bed and opening the curtains. In the video, the It Takes Two host, rubbed her eyes and opened the blinds before she cradled her beautifully blossoming baby bump. As glamorous as ever, Janette was sporting pink silky Victoria's Secret pajamas.

The dancer was glowing

Captioning the post she penned: "Slow, late mornings. Enjoying them while I can," alongside a sunshine emoji. As she opened the blinds fans got a stunning glimpse of her and Aljaz's gorgeous garden at their beautiful new Cheshire home, where they moved in February.

Their peaceful new abode is surrounded by fields and is even close to their Strictly Come Dancing besties, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who are expecting a baby boy.

Janette cradled her baby bump

Janette gave fans a very special sneak peek at the baby's nursery for the very first time on Thursday. Careful not to share too much of the baby's room, she explained: "I don't want to show it to you just yet because it's not finished." But did show off a couple of major details including her plush grey armchair and a stunning floor lamp featuring a shade of cream feathers all of which you can see in the video below.

In the video, the brunette beauty couldn't hide her excitement for the life-changing moment and even filmed the sweet update from marvellous grey chair she later revealed: "she would be feeding on," so sweet!

Grey and cream is certainly a theme for the nursery, as Janette also showed fans the walls and curtains which were perfectly in-keeping with the colour palette. The only deviation from the minimalist colour scheme was the mustard-coloured cushion placed on the cosy chair.

Janette showed off a stylish lamp and stunning grey chair

Janette has been showing off her glamorous new abode as each room gets transformed. One stand out has to be the couple's dining room which features grey oak floors and a stunning wooden table and benches.

The stars opened up about their countryside move in an exclusive interview with HELLO! and explained that it had always been on the cards. "It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz said. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

Janette and Aljaz's dining room is stunning

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," Janette added. Janette and Aljaz married in 2017 after meeting at a dance studio in 2009. The pair marked their union with not one, not two, but three weddings; one in London, another in Janette's home of Miami, and the third in Aljaz's home in Slovenia.

