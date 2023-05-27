Janette Manrara is a goddess as she shows off baby bump in tiny bikini

Janette Manrara made sure to enjoy the burst of hot weather on Saturday, heading out into her garden to catch some sun rays, while wearing the tiniest bikini.

The professional dancer's daring two-piece really showed off her blossoming baby bump and came in one of her boldest prints for a bikini yet. The eye-catching number had us wishing we were at the beach as it sported bold shades or orange and black, as well as being decorated with plenty of seashells. She finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses and a stylish sunhat, as she gave her fans a small tour of her garden.

WATCH: Pregnant Janette Manrara debuts vast garden at new home for first born

"Outside in our garden catching some rays," she captioned her stunning clip, as well as tagging close friend, fashion designer Julien Macdonald, whose brand sold her stylish number.

The It Takes Two presenter is no stranger to a daring fashion choice and earlier in the week, she took to her Instagram Stories for a candid update which saw her sporting a fabulous black sports bra and tiny matching micro shorts. Pregnancy certainly looked good on the TV star, who was simply glowing in the video and opted for a very natural makeup look comprised of glossy pink lips and fluttery coatings of mascara.

In the clip, Janette chatted about her changing body but started the video with a happy update on her baby's health. She said: "Hi team, so pregnant life has been going great, the baby is good and really healthy…" She then went on to talk about a slew of products that have helped her during her pregnancy all the while keeping her growing tummy front and centre of the frame.

Janette had her bump on full display

After the quick update, Janette then revealed she had spent a fun day with her former on-stage dance partner and close friend Robbie Metoni. During their meet-up, the besties certainly had a laugh together and Robbie was seen drawing a large smiley face on Janette's stomach.

Captioning a video of him creating his masterpiece, Janette penned: "When @robbiekmetoni comes to visit…" alongside a white love heart emoji. Robbie also shared an update on their fun day. Alongside a photo of him and Janette, both with smiley faces on their stomachs, he cheekily wrote: "Something's coming [side eye emoji]."

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara tears up as she shares relatable pregnancy update

Janette appears to be having a ball whilst awaiting her little one's arrival who will be the first child she has with her adoring husband and Strictly Come Dancing professional, Aljaz Skorjanec.

The pair recently marked the exciting months with a trip to Slovenia to visit Aljaz's family and sweetly coined their break away, their "babymoon". During the visit, the happy couple looked more loved-up than ever, regularly documenting their exciting activities.

© getty Janette and Aljaz will be welcoming their first child this year

Janette and Aljaz enjoyed a cosy stay at the chocolate village before heading on a romantic boat ride across Lake Bled to visit Ljubljana Castle. The stunning location is situated in the Julian Alps of the Upper Carniolan region of northwestern Slovenia.

One moment in the paddle boat saw Janette beaming whilst admiring the vast Slovenian landscape which really was a sight to behold. In the snap, taken by Aljaz, Janette couldn't look cosier, snuggled up in a black coat which she wore over a beige and black chequered shirt.

RELATED: Janette Manrara 'emotional' as she shares never-before-seen details of baby nursery

MORE: Janette Manrara praises 'supportive' Aljaz Skorjanec as due date draws closer

Janette and Aljaz announced the exciting news they were expecting, exclusively with HELLO! in February, giving us all the details about what they thought was going to be their journey with IVF.

During the interview, the pair also opened up about their recent move to Cheshire where they have put down roots near fellow Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, who are currently expecting their second baby.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.