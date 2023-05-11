Janette Manrara's most daring pregancy looks you don't want to miss

Mother-to-be Janette Manrara has had fans enthralled with her pregnancy journey as she prepares to become a parent for the first time with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec. Since announcing the news, the Strictly Come Dancing professional has been proudly displaying her blossoming baby bump in an array of daring outfits.

The star is effervescent with anticipation for her little arrival which she discussed last Wednesday on an episode of The One Show with Alex Jones. She said: "I feel good. We are very very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy the baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so so happy.

"I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!

Keep scrolling to see all of Janette's best pregnancy looks…

Janette looked flawless last month for her TV appearance on BBC Morning Live. She opted to wear a flowy dress adorned with green love hearts. The gorgeous gown also featured ruffled sleeves and perfectly showcased her blossoming baby bump. As for her hair, the TV star wore her stylish, choppy tresses styled with an elegant curl, perfectly framing her face of camera-ready makeup. Janette's makeup look was comprised of brushes of warm bronzer, lashings of mascara and beautiful pink lipstick.

Janette majorly turned heads when she headed to Pride of Manchester on Wednesday evening alongside her beau. For the exciting event, Janette wore a gorgeous blush-rose Lavish Alice gown that featured a daring thigh split and an off-the-shoulder neckline which was adorned with dramatic ruching. Completing her spring evening ensemble was a pair of statement earrings from Freemans and a pair of classic nude Louboutin heels which featured an ultra-glam pointed toe. As for her hair, the star opted to wear her choppy brunette locks down and straight.

The It Takes Two host completely dazzled in a full-length ballgown in March, when she was spotted cradling her tummy in a stunning photo for fans. The glamorous strapless gown dress adorned with an ornate golden print and featured a flattering sweetheart neckline. "We dressed up last night," wrote Janette, captioning the post on Instagram. The star stepped support her husband Aljaz Skorjanec as he performed at Donahey's Dancing with the Stars weekend.

The 38-year-old has been keeping fit whilst pregnant

Another daring look saw the professional dancer sporting a tiny black crop top and hot pants for home workout. The TV star could be seen gazing at her bump and beaming whilst wearing the all-black gym set. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she penned: "Just a quick appreciation post. We feel so much love from you all. Thank you for all the kind messages and support. We are growing happy and healthy together. I don't take for granted how fortunate I am, and count my blessings every day for this little miracle."

Janette looked beautiful in March when she stepped out on Lorraine to talk all things pregnancy in a black and blush pink ombre dress by Bar III. The chic ensemble, made from mesh material, boasted a high neckline and a floaty hemline, which showcased her gorgeous physique perfectly.

The dancer showed off her bump in a gorgeous swimsuit in April

The ballroom champion looked incredible when she soaked up the sun in a fabulous tropical swimsuit during her family holiday to Florida. The gorgeous piece featured a summery turquoise and pink ombre-effect swimsuit flecked with palm trees.

