Janette Manrara flaunts baby bump in mini dress and heeled boots ahead of due date

Janette Manrara has had fans obsessed with her slew of fabulous pregnancy looks and her latest one on Wednesday will leave you speechless.

Taking to her Instagram account the 39-year-old dancer was a vision as she was spotted posing in the middle of a supermarket aisle in a pair of knee-high boots, a bump-flattering little black dress and a chic fur-lined jacket.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Slaying on aisle 1! I repeat, slaying on aisle 1!” Haha! Is it too early to say #mamastillgotit? What do you reckon @mamastillgotit_? (Love you Louise).

"Been fun finding outfits that are stylish and comfortable all at the same time! Who says mamas don’t feel confident and sexy too, even at the services!? Thanks to the services where this picture was taken for the runway!" alongside a peace sign emoji.

The It Takes Two host is never short of looking flawless and elevated her look with a stunning face of camera-ready makeup comprised of a slick of red lipstick, dark grey smokey eyeshadow and warm brushes of honey-hued bronzer.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the head-turning post. One fan penned: "Woot woo!! You look absolutely gorgeous Janette!! Wish I had your confidence!!" alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "You're glowing Janette, the most stunning mamma to be [two red love heart emojis]." A third penned: "Mumma to be is slaying," alongside two flame emojis.

Janette and her adoring husband Aljaz cannot wait to become parents. Talking about what a fabulous father Aljaz is going to be, Janette told Alex Jones on The One Show last week: "I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!"

On the show, Janette also revealed the sweet song she sings to her bump. "We are very very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy the baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so so happy. I sing So This Is Love, from Cinderella because whenever I hear the lyrics I just think of the baby, and I'm like oh my god, this is what real love feels like.

"I mean, I love Aljaz - in case he is watching! It's a different level of connection that you feel and the lyrics of that song from Cinderella really resonate with me and the baby and I keep saying, the baby is going to really become a Disney fan because even in the womb, it's listening to Disney music, and now on the tour.Janette was on the show promoting a Disney concert she is hosting to mark 100 years of the franchise - the perfect role

