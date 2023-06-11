Helen Flanagan stuns in incredible new figure-hugging string bikini

The I'm a Celebrity star is making the most of the beautiful weather on her latest holiday

Helen Flanagan took to Instagram on Sunday to model her latest gorgeous summer look.

The glamorous actress and reality show star modelled a gorgeous denim bikini top that showcased her curves, wearing it with a matching flared denim miniskirt.

The blonde beauty also wore black sandals and carried a matching black bag. She tied her hair back and pushed her sunglasses onto the top of her head.

© Instagram Helen looked gorgeous in her denim summer look

Helen captioned the image: "Loved loved loved @kaluamykonos yesterday, was so fun [butterfly emoji]". The star is currently enjoying some rest and relaxation on holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

© Getty Helen is a fan of high-octane dressing

The previous day, the mother-of-three was snapped rocking the most impeccable ivory summer gown, making a case for sultry maxi dresses this summer.

The glamorous House of CB gown was the perfect fit for the TV star and featured a waist-cinching corset top and billowing maxi skirt - a winning combination. "Pretty Mykonos," penned the star, alongside a butterfly emoji as she was captured posing against the stunningly recognisable Greecian landscape.

Helen looked so flawless

The first snap in the post showed Helen being pictured in front of a stone wall and a vibrant blue door. In the second photo, Helen was perfectly poised in a glamorous restaurant and positioned on a brown wooden chair.

© Getty The star soaked up the sun in Ibiza last month

She wore her iconic blonde strands swept up and secured with a crocodile clip. Whilst most of her face was obscured with a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses, from what could be seen in the fabulous photos Helen opted for a fresh makeup-less look.

© Getty The star loves to model pretty dresses

She completed her ensemble with a pair of on-trend white Hermés sandals. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in with messages of approval. "I loved Mykonos you look fabulous x," one fan.

A second added: "That’s such a pretty dress," whilst a third wrote: "You look stunning in that dress," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

© Getty The mum-of-three is always so stylish

This isn't the first holiday-inspired look Helen has graced followers with recently. Last week, she was spotted posing up a storm in the most perfect Barbie pink Moda Minx bikini.

The stunning two-piece featured dramatic jewelled embellishments both on the strap of the flattering triangle bikini top and on the waistband of the hip-skimming bikini bottoms.

Helen Flanagan wearing a bikini in Taormina, Italy.

In 2015, Helen wore a series of stunning bikinis during her time in Australia for I'm a Celebrity, including having a total Baywatch moment in a red triangle bikini as she took a dip in the jungle waterfall.

© Rex Helen on I'm A Celebrity

She also looked incredible in a tie-dye blue string bikini for 'Come Dive With Me', the trial she famously got disqualified from after using her hands, not her mouth, to collect underwater stars.

Looking totally on-brand for her jungle experience, the mum-of-three also opted for a leopard-print bikini later in the season.

© Instagram Helen recently modelled a plunging pink lingerie set

Earlier this year, Helen was back in the jungle for I'm a Celebrity: South Africa, which saw her reunited with other favourites from the show, including Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Amir Khan and Myleene Klass.

The new version was, as ITV promised, "harsher and more unforgiving", being filmed in the Kruger National Park in South Africa and putting campmates to the test as they attempted to become king or queen of the jungle.

