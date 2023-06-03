Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal in lacy lingerie that highlights surgically enhanced figure

There's no denying that Helen Flanagan is feeling "more confident" in her body following her breast enhancement in January – and she's not afraid to show off the results of her surgery.

The 32-year-old looked phenomenal on Friday when she shared a video of herself modelling some lacy lingerie from Ann Summers. Helen showed off a variety of styles and colours that showcased her incredible figure and left her followers almost speechless.

She began in a vibrant pink plunge bra with lace detailing and a matching, high-rise thong which she teamed with black semi-sheer, thigh-high stockings. She then slipped into a lilac balcony bra that enhanced her cleavage, adding matching underwear, and coordinating suspenders and stockings.

Helen looked beautiful as she struck several poses to show off her lingerie. She wore her blonde hair in curls and opted for a soft makeup look, with a subtle smokey eye, lightly bronzed cheeks and a glossy nude lip.

Captioning the post, Helen wrote: "AD Lingerie for lounging. Love these @annsummers sets - super luxurious and intricate. They are super girly which fits my style perfectly. My style starts below the layers of clothes in @annsummers lingerie, right here #styledwithAS."

Her fans were almost lost for words, commenting with flame and red heart emojis. Some could muster together a sentence to gush over Helen's jaw-dropping appearance, with one responding: "Absolutely stunning beyond measure."

A second said: "Made my morning, absolutely stunning." A third added: "Always jaw-droppingly beautiful, Helen."

Back in January, Helen revealed that she had undergone surgery on her breasts in order to "feel more confident" after breastfeeding her three children. Wearing a comfy grey Primark hoodie and soft navy blue joggers, Helen explained she was four days post-op and had finally been able to put a little makeup on.

"Hi, so I wanted to pop on here. I'm actually really nervous about sharing this actually but I've had a boob job. I had it done on Thursday," she said. "Yeah, so I'm in recovery at the moment. I have been really nervous about sharing this because you always get some, like, not very nice comments or what have you. But yeah, it's just something that I did for myself, I really wanted to do it for my confidence."

She continued: "I have been really nervous about sharing this. Obviously, I am very much for body confidence, and very much for supporting other women, but supporting women in all choices that they decide to do. I think if something really is bothering you, then I think, you know, it's a good thing to do something about it.

"I never thought I would have a boob job. I always... I was always like, really, busty, I never thought that I would be someone that would need to have a boob job. Basically, my boobs just changed so much from pregnancy and breastfeeding. And it's a really tricky one here because I loved all my breastfeeding journeys. I'm a massive supporter of breastfeeding."

