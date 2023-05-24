Helen Flanagan has legs for miles in fabulous figure-hugging minidress

Helen Flanagan is always so stylish, and the actress stunned once again on Wednesday in a new photo shared to social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three posed in a sparkling gold minidress with a low neckline and faux fur trim along the hem.

The dress perfectly flattered Helen's figure and she complimented it with matching jewel-tone shoes and simple jewellery.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan nearly bares all in intimate bath video

Helen wore her blonde locks pulled back in a simple bun and kept her makeup light, in peach tones to enhance her natural beauty. In the snap, the star appeared to perch on the edge of a low bar, holding a glass of champagne and looking into the distance.

Helen looked stunning in her new photo

Some more glasses and bottles of champagne could just be seen behind her. She captioned the image: "Fave London hotel @melondonhotel @me_by_melia #gifted stay."

© Getty The star loves to model pretty dresses

Helen no doubt deserves some pampering and relaxation time after having taken part in I'm a Celebrity: South Africa, which saw her reunited with other favourites from the show, including Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Amir Khan and Myleene Klass.

© Instagram Helen is always so glam

The new version was, as ITV promised, "harsher and more unforgiving", being filmed in the Kruger National Park in South Africa and putting campmates to the test as they attempted to become king or queen of the jungle.

The mum-of-three at ITV Palooza 2022

Speaking about the show, which filmed towards the end of last year, Helen admitted to Lorraine Kelly that it was "a distraction".

"I kind of tried to throw myself into work and I kind of feel like I'm at a stage in my life now where I feel like, 'Oh, what does Helen want?'" she went on.

© Getty Helen shares three children with her ex, Scott Sinclair

"Not mum Helen or you know... what do I actually want to do? So I feel like I'm in that nice stage where I'm finding myself a little bit again."

One thing that didn't change from the original appearance on the show back in 2015, was the star's love of gorgeous swimwear.

© Rex Helen returned to I'm a Celebrity

Although she struggled in the camp, was voted to do Bushtucker Trials seven times in a row, refused to take part in one trial and got disqualified from another, the former Coronation Street star's jungle journey went down in TV history.

Helen wore a series of stunning bikinis during her time in Australia, having a total Baywatch moment in a red triangle bikini as she took a dip in the jungle waterfall.

Helen Flanagan wearing a bikini in Taormina, Italy.

The actress, who was with fiancé Scott Sinclair for 13 years before they separated in October 2022, also looked incredible in a tie-dye blue string bikini for 'Come Dive With Me', the trial she famously got disqualified from after using her hands, not her mouth, to collect underwater stars.

© Getty The star loves a high-octane look

Looking totally on-brand for her jungle experience, the blonde beauty also opted for a leopard-print bikini later in the season.

Helen, 35, is understandably proud of her toned body, working hard in the gym to maintain her sculpted figure. A fan of balance, the star has previously revealed that she likes to exercise to stay in shape without depriving herself of her favourite treats.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.