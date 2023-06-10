Helen Flanagan sizzles in corset dress during spellbinding Mykonos getaway

Did someone say Marylin Monroe? Helen Flanagan could have been mistaken for the Hollywood icon on Friday when she was snapped rocking the most impeccable ivory summer gown, making a case for sultry maxi dresses this summer.
The 32-year-old former Coronation Street actress recently touched down in Mykonos and shared the most stunning photo from her latest day out, wearing the all-white look. The glamorous House of CB gown was the perfect fit for the TV star and featured a waist-cinching corset top and billowing maxi skirt - a winning combination.
"Pretty Mykonos," penned the star, alongside a butterfly emoji as she was captured posing against the stunningly recognisable Greecian landscape. The first snap in the post showed Helen being pictured in front of a stone wall and a vibrant blue door.
In the second photo, Helen was perfectly poised in a glamorous restaurant and positioned on a brown wooden chair. She wore her iconic blonde strands swept up and secured with a crocodile clip. Whilst most of her face was obscured with a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses, from what could be seen in the fabulous photos Helen opted for a fresh makeup-less look. Helen completed her ensemble with a pair of on-trend white Hermés sandals.
Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in with messages for the star. "I loved Mykonos you look fabulous x," one fan penned. A second added: "That’s such a pretty dress," whilst a third added: "You look stunning in that dress," alongside a heart eyes emoji.
This isn't the first holiday-inspired look Helen has graced followers with recently. Last week she was spotted posing up a storm in the most perfect pink Moda Minx bikini. The stunning two-piece featured dramatic jewelled embellishments both on the strap of the flattering triangle bikini top and on the waistband of the hip-skimming bikini bottoms. See the full look in the video below.
Completing her vibrant swimwear ensemble the blonde bombshell added a matching sarong in the same Barbie-pink hue - perfectly setting off her golden sun tan. Keeping well within the beach-babe theme of the stunning look, Helen opted to wear her icy looks down in natural beach waves.
Contrasting her previous au-natural holiday makeup, the star's camera-ready makeup look was comprised of fluttery false eyelashes, rosy blusher, and a slick of nude lipstick. On her shoulder, Helen wore a matching pink satchel.
Once again, the star sparked a slew of compliments in the comments section with fellow former I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant, Carol Vorderman replied with two red love heart emojis."Looking very beautiful Helen," one fan added. Another added: "You are so very beautiful babe."
Captioning the video, which she shared to Instagram debuting the fabulous ensemble, she wrote: "Barbie Princess Vibes @modaminx Shop my @modaminx summer edit link in bio #AD."
