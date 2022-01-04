We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan had a magical Christmas with her three children, Matilda, six, Delilah, three and little Charlie, who is just nine months.

But as she prepared to send some of her children back to school, she revealed that she was feeling a mixture of both joy and sadness. "Loved the Christmas break with my babies will love a little bit of peace but all the same will miss them as soon as they go," she confessed. But it wasn't just her words that caught attention, as she managed to twin with her three children in an adorable pyjama set.

The former Coronation Street star and her children all looked adorable in the set which featured a wintery wonderland full of ski slopes.

The gorgeous cotton pyjamas are all knitted ethically and printed for the UK and are perfect for the younger members of the family.

What's more, they're currently on sale and are retailing at £26, instead of the usual £36.

Helen's fans fell in love with the cute family photo, including her former Corrie co-star, Michelle Keegan, who wrote: "Awww Hels. Gorgeous pics."

The family all matched

Another said: "Beautiful pictures… pure love and happiness," while a third simply added: "Precious moments."

A fourth dubbed the photos: "Adorable," while many others shared blue heart emojis.

The snaps were taken during the family's trip to the Cameron House on Loch Lomond Hotel and their room looked divine featuring a stylish chaise-lounge that carried cushions with a tree design on them.

Behind them was a huge wooden-framed bed, with the headboard carrying the same design as the cushions, and to the side was an end table and a lamp.

Kids Classic PJ Set, £26.00, Sleepy Doe

The 31-year-old has shared plenty of insights into her life as a mum-of-three and its occasional hardships, like when fiancé Scott Sinclair was away while she was feeling ill.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she opened up about how she was coping, writing: "Had a horrible sickness bug all weekend. Scott's been away all weekend with football and my mums been away, looking after three young children with the bug has been hard…

"Girls have argued the whole time and Charlie has wanted to be held all the time, not being a misery but showing a bit of reality".

