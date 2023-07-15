Sofia Vergara wows in white swimsuit during sun-soaked getaway to Capri

Sofia Vergara is living her best life in Capri! Enjoying a break from her busy schedule on America's Got Talent, the A-lister has spent the last week on the sun-soaked island, where she also celebrated her 51st birthday on Monday. And for her latest Italian adventure, Sofia enjoyed a breathtaking boat trip with friends.

© Instagram Sofia looked stunning in a white swimsuit and linen pants

Posting several photos from her day out, the mom-of-one looked absolutely sensational as she posed in a white one-shoulder swimsuit complete with lace inserts, and linen pants. Accessorised to perfection, Sofia added a gold chain necklace and diamond floral earrings.

As for her hair and makeup, the TV star wore her caramel locks down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a soft brown eyeshadow complete with honey-hued blush and taupe lipstick.

© Instagram The star soaked up the sun as she enjoyed a boat trip

Sparking a major reaction from her 30.3 million followers, many were quick to comment on Sofia's gorgeous vacation snaps. "You are so beautiful Sofia, amazing," wrote one. "My Queen always looking beautiful," added another. Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Who said mermaids don't exist?"

Based on Sofia's photos from the last week, she appears to be vacationing with two of her closest friends. While her husband and fellow actor, Joe Manganiello has been noticeably absent from the trip, the Magic Mike star did share a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram this week, writing: "Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía."

He also posted a throwback photo of the two of them cuddled up by a birthday cake.

Since touching down in Capri, Sofia has stepped out in some seriously stunning outfits, and one of our favourites is the Dolce & Gabbana evening dress that she modelled on Monday.

© Instagram Sofia wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress on Monday

Complete with halterneck straps, a plunging V-neck, and a ruched waist with an O-ring, Sofia's dress came in vintage blue, with a bold red and green floral print that complimented her sun-kissed tan.

Polishing off her look, the birthday girl paired the figure-skimming midi dress with nude strappy heels and a bold red bag. Her brunette hair was styled into soft waves and she opted for statement smokey eyeshadow.

© Instagram Sofia marked her birthday with a selfie

Earlier in the day, fans were given another peek inside Sofia's holiday wardrobe as she posed on her balcony in a striped pink and black floaty dress – perfect for the hot summer sun. "Waking up here on my 51st birthday! Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live! Thank you all for the messages!!" she captioned the post.

A number of Sofia's friends wished her a happy birthday in the comments, including her AGT co-stars. "I love you Sofia, I am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Birthday" wrote Heidi Klum. Meanwhile, Howie Mandel replied: "Happy birthday. @heidiklumis so lucky to have you in her life."