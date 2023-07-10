Sofia Vergara has a wardrobe full of enviable summer dresses, but she selected a very special one to celebrate her birthday on 10 July.

The Modern Family star had spent the weekend soaking up the sun in Italy for her 51st birthday weekend, and she swapped her daytime swimsuit for a glamorous evening dress. It boasted halterneck straps, a plunging V-neck, and a ruched waist with an O-ring with a vintage blue, red and green floral print.

© Instagram The actress has been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy

Posing for a mirror selfie, Sofia tagged Dolce and Gabanna and revealed she had paired the figure-skimming midi dress with nude strappy heels and a bold red bag. Her brunette hair was styled into soft waves and she opted for stunning smokey eyeshadow.

© Instagram Sofia wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress

The America's Got Talent judge – who was previously married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993 – later posed in front of the backdrop of the sea, writing: "Amigos!!! Bday weekend!" The post was quickly met with an outpouring of love from her followers. "I love the outfit!!" commented one, and another added: "You look so beautiful!! Have a wonderful bday." A third remarked: "STUNNING!!!"

SEE: Sofia Vergara wows in colorful bikini for incredible throwback photo

© Instagram Sofia shared a selfie from her balcony

Fans were given another peek inside her holiday wardrobe as she posed on her balcony in a striped pink and black floaty dress – perfect for the hot summer sun. "Waking up here on my 51st birthday! Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live! Thank you all for the messages!!" she captioned the post.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara posed in a lime green neon swimsuit

Whether it's relaxing around her own private swimming pool at her $26 million Beverly Hills home or walking the red carpet with her husband Joe Manganiello, 46, Sofia is no stranger to slipping into a glamorous outfit. She admitted that her "sexy" style comes from her Latin American heritage.

© Getty The America's Got Talent star revealed her Latin American heritage has influenced her style

"I was born in my little push-up bra," she joked to The Independent. "For me sexy is something that I never really thought about until I moved to the United States, because in Latin America, everybody goes to the beach with a G-string and you are always in high heels and make-up. It’s just our day-to-day thing."

Her brands of choice? Aside from her latest Dolce & Gabbana look, she also turns to Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Etro.

READ NEXT: Christina Hall is a real-life Barbie in high slit dress following milestone celebrations