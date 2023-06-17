Sofia Vergara wows in colorful bikini for incredible throwback photo

The America's Got Talent judge looked as beautiful as ever

Sofia Vergara took a trip down memory lane this week as she shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a turquoise bikini and a floor-length sarong whilst posing with her son.

The Modern Family star could be seen pushing her only son Manolo on a swing whilst looking as glamorous as ever in her swimwear.

Sofia's hair looks almost identical to her current honey locks in the photo, styled in a natural-looking style falling down her back. The 53-year-old completed the effortless swimwear look with a printed purple sarong with a thigh-high slit that wrapped around the star's waist.

Fans were quick to comment on Sofia's Instagram throwback post, which she captioned with simply, "tbt @manologonzalezvergara."One follower wrote: "Ahh. Cute mom pic!" Whilst another added: "Such a lovely moment!"

A third added: "So beautiful!"

Sofia shares her now 31-year-old son Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The pair were childhood sweethearts, marrying when Sofia was 18 years old. The couple split in 1993, and Sofia married her now husband, actor Joe Manganiello, in 2015.

Earlier this week, Sofia wowed her Instagram followers as she posed in a fitted sparkling bodice and a pair of flared trousers to mark the latest episode of America's Got Talent.

The star wore her hair in a sleek straight style, opting for ultra-glam makeup to complete the look. Sofia captioned the post: "It's timeeee," causing fans to head straight to the comments to compliment her look. "Great outfit," one follower penned. Whilst another said: "You look absolutely stunning, Sofia."