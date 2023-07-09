Sofia Vergara poses in high-waisted neon swimsuit as she shares gratitude with fans

The America's Got Talent star even got her fellow judges talking

Sofia Vergara took to social media to celebrate a sweet milestone with her fans, sharing a pair of photographs from her Italian seaside vacation.

The actress, 50, posted pictures of herself wearing a lime green neon swimsuit, a high-waisted fit that showed off her incredible figure, as she posed on her balcony in front of the gorgeous water peppered with yachts.

She commemorated her Instagram account hitting a staggering 30 million followers, sharing her gratitude with her fans with a sweet message.

"30,000,000 followers!! Thank you to you all! Thank you for always being there for me! Thank you for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!" she wrote.

Her fellow America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel even gushed over the photos: "Wow wow wow," while a fan wrote: "This woman is 25 years eternally??"

A second added: "Congratulations and may you continue to be an example for all Latinos in the world!" and a third commented: "Always beautiful and flawless."

The Modern Family star has frequently delighted her followers with candid summertime photos to share exciting updates, including one last month with a rather risqué swimsuit snap.

She lay on a sun lounger by the pool for the photo, and all eyes were on her and her sunbathing attire of choice, wearing nothing but a black thong swimsuit bottom.

In the photo, Sofia was seen looking off into the distance, clutching a tiny silver compact from her newly launched sun care brand Toty. The brand states that it's goal is to create "multi-benefit sun care solutions beyond just sunscreen," with Sofia's item of choice appearing to be the Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50, which retails at $54.

"Queen of everything," one fan enthused, while another added: "I don't think there's a woman more stunningly beautiful, in the world." A third commented: "The most divine!"

Sofia explained to Harper's Bazaar of her new launch: "I wanted to bring something like Heliocare to the United States. We've had a million meetings to create something that will protect the skin and also fit the U.S. guidelines."

She continued: "I grew up in very tropical weather in Barranquilla, Colombia, and there was no one ever telling you, 'Don't get sunburn' or 'Don't tan.'

"I wish I had made that decision sooner also for the rest of my body, but I didn't. I just thought to save my face, and that was it. So, I haven't had my face in the sun without protection since the '90s."

She even revealed that the name for her brand, Toty, actually came from a childhood nickname for her. "It came from my brother who was two years older than me.

"They used to call me Sofi, and he couldn't say Sofi, so he would say Toty. Only the people from Barranquilla call me like that, so if you say Toty and I turn around, I'm always thinking I'm going to see someone from Barranquilla."